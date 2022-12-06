Ballot Measure 114: Here's what we know

Under the weight of three lawsuits and protests from local law enforcement, Oregon's Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked to postpone implementing part of Measure 114.

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) issued its concerns about the impact of the measure in a statement Dec. 5.

"We, and our 125 member agencies, are committed to following the rule of law and are doing everything we can to meet the requirements set forth in this measure," the statement reads in part. "It is a challenge. BM 114 is scheduled to take effect on December 8, yet the infrastructure, processes and resources necessary to make that happen do not exist.

The OACP also expressed concerns about proper safety training needed under the measure.

"We are not aware of any current training program that meets the requirements of Measure 114," the statement reads. "OACP believes that every person wishing to obtain a permit, including our law enforcement officers, will first have to complete training that does not yet exist."

The DOJ requested postponement will prevent the requirement of a permit to purchase a firearm from coming into effect for two months to give local law enforcement time to establish infrastructure and processes to enact the full measure.

Measure 114, which seeks to make sweeping gun control regulations, narrowly passed in Oregon by a 50.7% majority. The measure would require a permitting process to purchase a weapon; ban the sale, manufacturing, and transfer of magazines holding more than ten rounds; and background checks that must be completed before a gun may be sold or transferred. Part of the permit process would require safety training and a demonstration in the presence of a police chief or sheriff.

Three legal suits seek to challenge Measure 114. The suits were brought against the state by NRA's Oregon Affiliate, the Oregon State Shooting Association, Mazama Sporting Goods, Former State Representatives Katrina Eyre and Tim Freeman, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The suits assert the permit process is unconstitutional and obstructs Oregonian's Second Amendment rights. They also believe that the measure violates the right to due process.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, who will handle all three challenges to the measure, DOJ stated that it would provide a "limited window" where Oregonians can purchase firearms without a permit. DOJ made this concession after local law enforcement officials made it clear they would need more time to be prepared to execute parts of the measure by the effective date of December 8.

"Postponing the permit requirement by approximately two months should give Oregon law enforcement time to have a fully functional permitting system in place. If Judge Immergut agrees to the postponement, then starting in February anyone who purchases a gun in Oregon will be required to have a permit," Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement.

Concerns from local law enforcement stem from the state's lack of direction on implementing the permitting process, lack of electronic infrastructure to process permits, staffing to ensure proper training under the measure, and potential obstruction to the Second Amendment. Already,

Regarding Measure 114, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, said:

"I am sincerely concerned about the effects of Measure 114. The Oregon State Sheriff's Association did a conservative cost study, and it's estimated that it will cost over $49 million statewide each year while only bringing in around $19.5 million. That leaves a gap of nearly $30 million yearly that cities and counties will have to find a way to finance. For CCSO, that could mean diverting our already meager resources to meet the requirements of this new measure. Most importantly, I believe that Measure 114 restricts the 2nd amendment right to bear arms for law-abiding citizens. Legal challenges are already underway. While I am hopeful this measure will be stayed or found unconstitutional, CCSO is actively working to ensure that law-abiding citizens will still be allowed to purchase firearms after December 8."

Pixley's concerns about the financial imbalances that the measure will incur were similar to those raised by the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association director Jason Myers in court on Friday before Judge Immergut.

Sheriffs in Coos County, Tillamook County, and Curry County all shared similar concerns. Though each noted that they must enforce the laws in the state, the measure as currently constructed will be impossible to carry out by the impending deadline of December 8.

"I took an oath to support and uphold the Constitution of the United States and to enforce its laws and the laws of the State of Oregon. It is getting very difficult to do so when unconstitutional laws keep getting passed. What I will say that when it comes to the ban of the 10 round plus magazines that I believe it is unconstitutional and this law will be challenged and found unconstitutional. Until it gets all figured out or even after, it will not be one of our priorities to enforce," John Ward of Curry County said.

In a statement on Facebook, Sheriff Joshua Brown of Tillamook County said that he "opposed" the measure and believes it will change how "Oregonians can hunt, recreate, and transport firearms."

"They passed something that none of the groundwork was done for; we have till December 8 to fix this so citizens can utilize their constitutional rights. But there's no way it can get done in that time. It was poorly written, poorly worded, poorly conceived," Sheriff Craig Zanni of Coos County said, "I don't think it's even going to come close to hitting the target of what they wanted, other than totally disrupting, if that was their goal, anybody possesing or being allowed to purchase a firearm."

As the measure is met with opposition both legally and from local law enforcement, gun purchases are also skyrocketing in the face of the new measure. The Firearm Instant Check System, which conducts background checks on Oregonians hoping to purchase firearms, released a statement that they are experiencing an "unprecedented" volume of firearms transactions as people rush to buy guns before the measure comes into effect.

The goal of the measure was to clamp down on gun violence and homicide rates in Oregon. According to a court document filed in response to an emergency motion last Wednesday, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum believes the measure will help prevent "horrific deaths and devastating injuries due to mass shootings, homicides and suicides."

As of early Tuesday, Dec. 6, the state was waiting for a response from Judge Immergut on whether she will grant a temporary hold on parts of the measure leading up to Dec. 8.

Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print version of The Chronicle.