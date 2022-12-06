Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
New Veterans Benefits Tool
AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Kentucky Veterans Access Health Care. Health Benefits Navigator will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits. AARP has launched an interactive, mobile friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and resources in...
aarp.org
Join the Nevada Volunteer Team to Make a Difference in Your Community
Showing up in the community is what matters most to us. Whether it is community fair or event, AARP Nevada is committed to showing Nevadans we are their wise friend and fierce defender. We are looking for other wise friends and fierce defenders for our volunteer team. Join AARP Nevada...
aarp.org
WV Direct Care Taskforce Sends Recommendations To Legislature
As West Virginia’s population declines and ages, its direct care workforce and long-term care system are struggling to meet demand created by a workforce shortage in long-term care. Data from the direct care worker advocacy organization PHI National projects that between 2018 and 2028, the direct care workforce will add 1.3 million jobs.
aarp.org
The New AARP Massachusetts Advocacy Resource Page
Welcome to the AARP Massachusetts Advocacy Resource Page, where you can learn about our 2023 legislative priorities and opt-in to receive SMS Advocacy Updates. AARP Massachusetts is always looking for members to get involved as volunteer advocates. Advocates attend public hearings, testify on bills before the legislature, write letters to state lawmakers and share information about the issues that matter on social media.
aarp.org
Winter Greetings From AARP Maine's State Director
As 2022 comes to a close, AARP Maine is proud to share with Bangor Daily News readers our many efforts and accomplishments spearheaded by volunteers over the past year. A sincere thank you is owed to our advocates and community members for their spirited, action-oriented and tireless work. While we...
aarp.org
AARP Oregon Recognizes Tax-Aide Volunteer for Her Commitment to Community Service with its Prestigious Andrus Award
Kathy Goeddel has been selected by AARP Oregon to receive the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award. Recipients across the nation were chosen for the award, named for AARP founder Ethel Percy Andrus, for enhancing the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improving the community, and inspiring others to volunteer.
aarp.org
AARP Utah Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Agreement for Eliminating State Tax on Social Security
Salt Lake City, UT – The majority of Utah voters across party lines and age groups agree that the state should eliminate the income tax on Social Security benefits, states a new AARP poll. Fully 66% of Utah voters agree with this change with 69% of Republicans agreeing, 67% of Democrats agreeing, and 65% of Independents agreeing. The survey showed removing Utah’s tax on Social Security benefits even had strong support from all age groups: 54% of 18-34 years olds agree, 67% of 35-49 year olds agree, and 75% of those age 50 and over agree. With Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session weeks away, AARP is calling on the Governor and lawmakers to make eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits a top priority.
aarp.org
House Speaker and Senate President To Preview 2023 Session
AARP Wyoming members are invited to a Legislative preview webinar with State Senate President Ogden Driskell and State Speaker of the House of Representatives Albert Sommers at 2 p.m. on December 13. The webinar is free and you can join the event by registering here. “With so much change coming...
aarp.org
AARP Oklahoma Honors Volunteers' Outstanding Community Service
AARP Oklahoma's 2022 Andrus Awards and Volunteer Celebration virtually honored Oklahomans age 50-plus for their dedicated volunteer work across the state. The Andrus Award for Community Service is named in honor of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is the highest honor presented by AARP. The 2022 AARP Oklahoma...
aarp.org
How to Register, Vote and Track Your Ballot in Georgia
En español | All Georgia voters can vote early by mail, but you’ll need to request a ballot. Early in-person voting is also an option. A 2021 law introduced new ID requirements for absentee ballots, among other changes. The 2022 midterms decided races for the U.S. Senate and...
aarp.org
ICYMI Backyard Bird Feeding: Avian Entertainment!
Are you searching for an activity that offers hours of education and entertainment as we prepare to hunker down for another NH winter? Creating a backyard bird feeding station may be the perfect option!. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator Kelly Dwyer from Nature Education Opportunities for this...
