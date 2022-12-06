Read full article on original website
Wilda Jean McClure Martin
Wilda Jean McClure Martin, age 80 of Commerce, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. Born on April 8, 1942 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Jurelle Gowder McClure. She was married to her loving husband Bobby Harold Martin for 59 years, a member of Madison Street Baptist Church, and will be missed greatly.
Willard Russell Stowe
Willard Russell Stowe, age 86 of Commerce, GA passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Born on Sept. 22, 1936 in Commerce, GA, Mr. Stowe was the son of the late George and Annie Sue Miller Stowe. He was the widower of Virginia Bridges Stowe and was preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Stowe.
Albrecht Herman Schulze
Albrecht Herman Schulze, 82, of Gainesville, passed away on November 8, 2022, unexpectedly. He was born to Rudolf and Hildegard Schulze on July 3rd, 1940, in Borna Germany, near the city of Leipzig. He married Jutta Bender in 1963 and had two sons, Gerrit (deceased) and Stefan. A graduate of...
Donald Wayne McEachin
On December 7, 2022, Donald Wayne McEachin, Jr., 88, left this world to reunite in heaven with his beloved wife, Nina Sue McEachin. His funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Lola Eurine Epps Sorrow
Mrs. Lola Eurine Epps Sorrow, age 96 of Nicholson passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Sorrow was born in Athens to the late, Marshall Hayden and Sidney Ann Harrison Bryant Epps. Mrs. Sorrow was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church of Athens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sorrow was also preceded in death by her husband, JD Sorrow.
Irene M. Marder
Irene M. Marder, age 100, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. Mrs. Marder is survived by her six children, Joan and Greg Raines, Braselton, GA, Jane Rodgers, Tampa, FL, Patricia and George Shida, Berkley Lake, GA, Pamela Kane, Snellville, GA, Jack and Mary Marder, Lawrenceville, GA, Bill and Terri Marder, Hoschton, GA, twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. John E. Marder, sons-in-law Richard J. Dailey and William L. Kane, and granddaughters, Kathleen Marder, Sherrie Westbrook Sexton, and Matt Westbrook. .
Teresa Carol McLeroy
Teresa Carol McLeroy, age 52 of Comer, GA passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Born on Sept. 16, 1970 in Commerce, GA, Mrs. McLeroy was the daughter of Lizzie Mae Herring McLeroy and the late James C. McLeroy, Sr. She was of the Baptist faith and was a waitress with Waffle House.
Wilma Turner Sullens
Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Sullens was born in Gainesville on February 20, 1940, to the late George and Lucy Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Johnnie Delmos Sullens, infant child sissy, and siblings Robert Turner, Thelma Ann Greenway, and Beatrice Reeves.
Gainesville's Holly Jolly Trolley is now operating
The City of Gainesville has introduced a new attraction for the 2022 holiday season with its Holly Jolly Trolley. The hop-on, hop-off experience allows residents and visitors to enjoy a ride through the historical square in downtown Gainesville, explore Whilshire’s Wonderland of Lights and admire beautifully decorated homes and businesses all along the tour’s route.
Hall County delegation speaks at annual Eggs & Issues breakfast
Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
Cornelia names new Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia has named a new Main Street Manager. According to a press release from the city, Noah Hamil will fill the role. He will be responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. He will also help market the city and its tourist attractions and manage social media.
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
Forsyth County names McKee next county manager
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Friday named David McKee as the next county manager following the departure of current County Manager Kevin Tanner. McKee was previously named one of two finalists for the position. The announcement came in a special called work session on Friday. McKee, who has...
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
Atlanta Gas Light to host food drive Friday in Oakwood
Atlanta Gas Light is hosting a food drive in partnership with Georgia Mountain Food Bank on Friday, December 9. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., members of the community can drop off donations of non-perishable foods at 4271 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood. Those who donate food will have the...
Gainesville firefighters awarded for saving 9-month-old
Two Gainesville firefighters were recently recognized for their efforts in saving a then-9-month-old child. Firefighters Taylor Whitmire and Jamison Earley were given the Gainesville Fire Department's 2022 Life-Saving Award for their efforts on September 22 when they were called to a medical emergency. “Upon arrival, 9-month-old Vera was unresponsive and...
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
Gwinnett County Commission approves $50k pay raise for sheriff
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously in approval of a $50,000 pay raise for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pay increase raises Taylor's annual salary to $193,000. That salary is the highest among the four most populous counties in the state. Gwinnett County...
Video: Josh, Sky Niblett answer some tough questions
Gainesville Red Elephants football coach Josh Niblett and his son Sky, a junior tight end on the team, sat down with AccessWDUN's Bo Wilson and Seth Chapman to answer questions on the eve of Gainesville's showdown with Langston Hughes for the Class 6A title. The two teams will meet at...
