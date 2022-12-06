ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Council on Science and Health

Striking the Right Balance on PFOA – Forever Chemicals

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2tz2_0jZ9JRfR00
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

These chemicals resemble fatty acids that we would normally be able to eat. But since they are fluorinated, they are resistant to water and are long-lasting (we cannot digest them). As a result, they are very useful for many daily applications, like wrapping food to keep it from spoiling.

The EPA’s values are so much lower than others, 0.004 ppt (part per trillion –one sugar granule in 1 liter of water is 50,000 ppt), that small towns and cities throughout the US whose fire stations occasionally use fire-fighting foam containing such chemicals may be in jeopardy of lawsuits. Perhaps the EPA should reconsider since the World Health Organization (WHO) has dramatically different findings on PFOA and PFOS.

WHO reviewed much of the same data as EPA but concluded that the scientific uncertainties were too large to estimate the safe level for PFOA or PFOS confidently. Instead, the WHO made a risk management judgment that a level in water of 100 parts per trillion for PFOA and 500 parts per trillion for all related chemistries would be appropriate. WHO’s judgment is slightly above EPA’s current water value of 70 ppt. However, as noted above, this is projected to go much lower and slightly below the Australian value of 560 ppt. It would be hard to argue with the WHO that underlying scientific uncertainties preclude a definitive safe dose with such disparate values between these two government agencies.

Are the WHO’s PFAS limits for drinking water ‘weak’?

That is an argument made by a group of over 100 scientists and reported on by the Guardian. Perhaps some additional facts will help us understand this brouhaha better.

  • The first fact, and one which the Guardian neglected or did not have room to mention, is that not only are “safe” water levels for PFOA and PFOS all over the map internationally (literally) but the EPA’s basis for its draft value, a single human observational study on a dubious effect, has again been rejected by the Food Standards of Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ, 2021).
  • A second fact is that the letter was signed by over 100 individuals, with the preponderance being from academia. I do not doubt these scientists have done some outstanding bench work on PFAS chemistries, but with rare exceptions, academics are not known to be experts in determining the safe water levels of various chemistries. In fact, on this list of signatories, I only know one with excellent risk assessment skills. Of course, there may be others.
  • A third fact, and one of which the Guardian author may have been unaware, was that two folks cited in his report are known to be expert witnesses for the plaintiff's bar, which was not acknowledged in the letter to the WHO nor the article. Acknowledgments such as this are a routine part of science work in this era, and missing them seems odd.

Permit me a personal note. I, too, was quoted in the article, but not all of my responses were mentioned. I had the pleasure of working at EPA twice; I also spent some time as an academic and founded and still work at the non-profit, tax-exempt organization, Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment (TERA). The work of this non-profit is approximately a third on behalf of industry and two-thirds for government regulators. Our group has four recent publications on PFOA, all unfunded. One received a paper-of-the-year award from the Society of Toxicology, and two were written with an international team of scientists. We have also initiated a new international collaboration on developing a safe dose range for PFOA and PFOS.

You are all welcome to join us in this effort.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now

If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
American Council on Science and Health

No, You Should Not Lick Frogs: A Hallucinogenic Chemistry Lesson

Like there aren't enough ways to get yourself high? Yet, that isn't stopping certain people who need a little extra kick–frog licking (no joke). Although it is not a new practice (1), for some reason or other, the National Forest Service just issued an alert on its Facebook page warning people to knock it off because the attractive little fellow below, the Sonoran desert toad (aka Colorado river toad), has a rather profound defense system (2) that consists of a very powerful and potentially dangerous hallucinogen called 5-methoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine, aka 5-OMe-DMT.
American Council on Science and Health

Ozempic Goes Way Off-Label

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide, an analog or biosimilar [1], for a human hormone, GLP-1 – glucagon-like-peptide. It reduces blood glucose by simultaneously stimulating insulin secretion, which is why it is effective in Type II and not Type I diabetes, and lowers glucagon secretion; it also slows the emptying of the stomach slightly. It is not a first-line medication for Type II diabetes, and most forms require a weekly injection.
American Council on Science and Health

Jumbo People Flying on Jumbo Jets

Why would airlines reduce the size of our already small seats, at least for those who do not have the dollars or miles to upgrade out of Economy? That is an easy one because the smaller the seats, the more seats can be put into the plane, increasing the revenue from the plane.
American Council on Science and Health

Can Cultured Meat Meet Its Hype?

In an article I wrote for Food Technology, published in August 2021, I outlined several misconceptions championed by CM investors/marketers and perpetuated by naïve journalists. Unsubstantiated claims or untruths about CM:. Elimination of animal slaughter, improvement in animal welfare. Antibiotic elimination. Environmentally friendly, reducing greenhouse gases, enhancing sustainability. Improved...
American Council on Science and Health

Say No To Raw Cookie Dough

Outbreaks have occurred because consumers often taste mixes and batters before cooking. In 2009, ready-to-bake cookie dough was identified as the culprit in the first reported E. coli outbreak associated with wheat flour in the United States. In the past, only foods such as ground beef, raw dairy, leafy green vegetables, or contact with farm animals were associated with the outbreaks. [1] This outbreak caused 77 illnesses, with 35 requiring hospitalization and ten reported hemolytic uremic syndrome cases [2].
American Council on Science and Health

Diseases And Syndromes - Long COVID

A recent study in JAMA Network Open sought to try and bring some organization to the syndrome of Long COVID. Their data came from a long-term academic study of COVID waves, the COVID States Project, an internet survey. Right away, it is clear that the underlying data will be self-reported and, as such, may be discounted. But when talking about symptoms, and that is what the study sought to identify, self-reporting is the norm.
American Council on Science and Health

Another Health Harm From Marijuana

Researchers identified chest CT scans of 56 individuals that stated they had smoked marijuana between 2005 and 2020 and then matched them with CT scans of non-smokers (being staged for sarcoma) and solely tobacco smokers (being screened for being at high risk for lung cancer). Because the smokers were all over 50 (with a mean of 40 pack-years of smoking), the non-smokers and marijuana smokers were similarly chosen – this was a “case-controlled” study.
WebMD

Hair Loss Supplements Show Promise in New Study

Dec. 7, 2022 -- You’ve likely seen the ads for nutritional supplements, gummies, shampoos, and other nonprescription products that allegedly help stop hair loss. But do they work? The FDA does not regulate nutritional products, which means that manufacturers do not have to conduct or submit studies of safety and effectiveness to sell them. But a new review in a prestigious medical journal found that some of these companies have conducted trials, finding that some of the products are likely effective in helping to combat hair loss.
American Council on Science and Health

The Amnesty Controversy – Qui Bono?

In response to Oster’s piece, the journalistic tsunami was both torrential and ran along political lines and personal moral credos. It was as if Ms. Oster’s proposal unleashed one spectrum of the political divide to attack all COVID proclamations and policies – even those the administration(s) got right. Certainly, there were elements gotten wrong, or that should have been changed in response to the viral mutations or the changing public health response. But that does not re-open the door to attack vaccination, boosters, or even lockdowns when imposed for limited periods in circumscribed locations – when there is no other alternative. Raising the Great Barrington Declaration is not a defense to mainstream scientists, as outspoken as its signatories were, and as virulent as the (admittedly unexpert) Oster attackers maintain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Autism and Baby Foods

Law firms are now actively working to gather clients for class action lawsuits against baby food manufacturers. As is often the case, what you hear or see in the media is far scarier than what you read in scientific journals. I will focus on two metals – arsenic and lead because these are the metals that have the most data on exposure to baby foods.
American Council on Science and Health

From the Desk of Thom Golab, ACSH President

The plaintiffs were banned from Twitter (where they had a large following) following the government’s request to remove Tweeters who were skeptical of the government’s claims regarding COVID-19 and handling the pandemic. Changizi and his co-plaintiffs were skeptics of statements and policies that were later changed or retracted; the plaintiffs alleged that they were censored for doing what the government itself did. The plaintiffs argue that the government’s use of a third party to censor them still amounts to government censorship.
FLORIDA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Where Have All the Public Health Leaders Gone?

But the crack is always there. Most everyone agrees that trust in our public health leadership has gone, and the confidence in our public health system needs to be rebuilt- although there are few ideas about how to do that. Let’s visit some past leaders who did engender trust, emblazoning their work with integrity to search for some lessons.
American Council on Science and Health

Satellites Detect No Real Climate Benefit from 10 Years of Forest Carbon Offsets in California

Carbon offsets seem like an ideal corporate solution. Trade your excess carbon for some organization producing "too little" carbon and balance the books. If only nature used double-entry book-keeping. As this reprint from The Conversation points out, "Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California."
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Light at the End of the Testing Tunnel

I recently wrote about the need for change in the use of animal testing for biological research, including alternatives and barriers to acceptance. Here are some recent, new advances. Alternatives. Many common antibiotics cause kidney damage in hospitalized patients, which is a significant problem for patients with chronic kidney disease,...
cohaitungchi.com

Collagen Supplements: Do Collagen Peptides Really Work?

Collagen is probably the most plentiful protein in your physique. However the rising reputation of collagen dietary supplements, sometimes known as collagen peptides, could have you ever questioning whether or not you want extra of this protein than your physique could make by itself. As with all complement, it is...
roofingelementsmagazine.com

“Tobacco Juicing”: Dealing with Water Soluble Residue Found on Asphalt Roofing

Editor’s Note: The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA), has prepared many technical reports to aid roofers in the proper installation of various roofing systems. ARMA has granted permission to publish this report for the benefit of roofers. The formation of a “tobacco juice” residue, so named for its color,...
Greg Wilson, CFA

Experts Share Often Overlooked Areas That Impact Health

The home is where you spend most of your time. You sleep in it, eat in it, and share life with family. Unfortunately, many homeowners neglect the health benefits of maintaining their homes. If you want to improve your overall well-being while saving money on healthcare costs, check the tips in this article.
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy