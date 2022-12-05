ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guest
2d ago

wow, a whole $2 a month. that will go really far. thanks Amazon. how much do you think they're making off tracking your data?

Derrick Fridge
2d ago

Absolutely No F-in way, not at any price. Hackers have enough access to our private data. No corporations are immune to data breaches.

Tomtom Grissom
1d ago

I just want to know why my phone didn't tell me about this I can talk to my friends about something I did in my childhood like frog gigging 10 minutes later Google pops up with where to get equipment and the best places to frog gig at nosy eavesdropping piece of crap

