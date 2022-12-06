Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Related
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
Lawsuit claims Nashville police’s ‘reckless’ response to mental health incident led to woman’s suicide
The lawsuit filed on Oct. 12 alleges that police "made no efforts to prevent (the woman) from engaging in further acts of self-harm" before she committed suicide.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
Man stalking Vanderbilt student arrested 3 times, out on bond
A man accused of stalking a Vanderbilt student was arrested three times for repeated violations of a restraining order, including a phone call to the victim while in jail.
wkdzradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
35-Year-Old Cierra Burrage Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Tuesday. The accident happened at Slaydon Drive on Oakwood drive at around 5:05 p.m. Cierra Burrage, 35, of Nashville was operating a red or burgundy SUV at a high rate of speed south on Oakwood Avenue. It was thought to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
‘They made it seem like I died:’ Grayson Chrisley opens up about Nashville car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. — In an interview released Tuesday, Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, opened up about his recent car accident in Nashville. Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, “Unlocked,” released an interview between the siblings about what happened the day of the car accident.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash. Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12. "I'm fine, the trucks not...
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
Police identify man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Comments / 0