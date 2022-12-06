Read full article on original website
NHL
CBJ, NHL announce time change for December 31 game vs. Chicago
The game, originally slated for a 7 p.m. ET start, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Blue Jackets game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 31, has been changed. The game, originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 1 p.m. ET.
NHL
Penguins Forward Sam Poulin to Take A Leave of Absence
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Poulin will be taking a leave of absence from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins due to personal reasons, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. "The Penguins support Sam's decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself," said Hextall. "As with all of...
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS - Tage Thompson has been an offensive catalyst all season for the Sabres. He's had plenty of company of late. The Sabres have scored four or more goals in each of their last four games and in six of seven contests dating back to a 7-2 victory in Montreal on November 22. Their goals-per-game average this season is up to 3.80 - second in the NHL behind the Bruins.
NHL
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center. Game 27: Dallas Stars (14-7-5, 33 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, 21 points)
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Kadri's three points lead Flames past Coyotes
CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal at 15:42 of the third period on a power play to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. Kadri, who also had two assists, one-timed a cross-ice pass from Tyler Toffoli in the right face-off...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Coyotes 2
EDMONTON, AB - Runnin' the desert dogs right out of Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers exploded for eight goals against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, receiving two goals and two assists from Connor McDavid and six other multi-point efforts in a decisive 8-2 victory to get the Blue & Orange back to winning ways in the third game of a four-game homestand.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. WILD
FLAMES (12-9-3) vs. WILD (13-9-2) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (19) Goals - Kadri, Elias Lindholm (9) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (32) Goals - Kaprizov...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Predators
Live updates from AMALIE Arena, where the Bolts host the Preds on Thursday. Tampa Bay's season-long, six-game homestand continues on Thursday against the Predators. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 5, Predators 2. Tampa...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings face Panthers in Florida on Thursday on ESPN+ and Hulu
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to continue this season's early road success when they battle the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at FLA Live Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-7-5; 31 points) and Panthers (12-10-4; 28 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
Sully Says: "Sometimes We Just Shake Our Heads with Sid's Creativity"
Crosby had two goals in Pittsburgh's 4-1 victory over Columbus. The Penguins wrapped up their five-game homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh has now picked up points in 12 of its last 14 outings, going 10-2-2 over that span. Sidney...
NHL
Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
Devils Host Islanders In Home Debut of Reverse Retro Jersey | PREVIEW
The first 9000 fans at the game will receive commemorative dual bobbleheads of Nico Hischier and Chico Resch presented Pepsi!. The Devils host the New York Islanders Friday night at Prudential Center. The game will be the first time this season New Jersey wears its 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys in...
