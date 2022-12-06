ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found

Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City Schools

Utica, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October. The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court. The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of...
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
WATERTOWN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

New landfill policies expected for haulers next year

Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

