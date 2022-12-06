Read full article on original website
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley and union presidents concerned about plan to consolidate county jails
Jamesville, N.Y. — Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley and the presidents of the unions representing the custody and correctional divisions of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say they are concerned about the proposal to consolidate the county’s jails. On Friday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Sheriff Gene...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City Schools
Utica, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October. The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court. The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of...
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
New landfill policies expected for haulers next year
Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
