Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Related
wku.edu
Parking and Transit Alert
On Friday, December 9th, WKU will host Recognition Ceremonies for the Fall 2022 graduates. Several parking lots will be reserved in support of event operations:. - Parking Structure 1: Avenue of Champions and University Blvd ramps. - Parking Structure 2: First floor, First Floor ramp and portion of the second...
wku.edu
Recognition Ceremonies Event Parking
College Recognition ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022, in E.A. Diddle Arena. For full details on the Commencement schedule, visit the Office of the Registrar’s Commencement page HERE. Visit https://www.wku.edu/eventparking throughout the day of your event for live updates on parking availability. For more details, see the...
wku.edu
KYTC expands scholarship program to include Construction Management students
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship. These programs provide tuition assistance, hands-on experience and guaranteed employment after graduation. “It's a great time to be a civil engineering or construction management student at Western Kentucky University,”...
wku.edu
Recognition Ceremonies this Friday - Flexible Working Arrangements
College Recognition Ceremonies this Friday will bring thousands of visitors and significant traffic to our Hill. If you do not plan to attend these ceremonies, I ask that all supervisors implement flexible working arrangements to the extent possible that will allow offices to remain open and supported by minimal staff on campus, with the majority of staff working remotely. We appreciate your cooperation in helping us to ease campus congestion.
wku.edu
WKU Regents approve new campus health services contract with Med Center Health
Med Center Health, South Central Kentucky’s largest healthcare provider, will soon become the on-campus health services provider for Western Kentucky University. WKU’s Board of Regents voted Thursday (December 8) to approve a 10-year comprehensive health services contract that will begin on January 1, 2023. Med Center Health will...
wku.edu
GFCB Graduate Student Uses an Interesting Approach to Pick a Career Path
Graduate student Darby Bowser, from Westmorland, Tennessee, did not know what she wanted to do after high school. “All I knew was I wanted to work in the business world, and I wanted to wear cute suits to work every day,” said Darby. When picking a college, it was...
wku.edu
View from the Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar reflects on WKU experience
WKU senior Maria Wells from nearby Lewisburg comes from a family full of WKU alums. Western was the last place she wanted to go because as she says, she thought to do something awesome, she had to do something different. But as WKU’s Amy Bingham tells us in this week’s...
Comments / 0