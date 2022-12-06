ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wku.edu

Parking and Transit Alert

On Friday, December 9th, WKU will host Recognition Ceremonies for the Fall 2022 graduates. Several parking lots will be reserved in support of event operations:. - Parking Structure 1: Avenue of Champions and University Blvd ramps. - Parking Structure 2: First floor, First Floor ramp and portion of the second...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wku.edu

Recognition Ceremonies Event Parking

College Recognition ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022, in E.A. Diddle Arena. For full details on the Commencement schedule, visit the Office of the Registrar’s Commencement page HERE. Visit https://www.wku.edu/eventparking throughout the day of your event for live updates on parking availability. For more details, see the...
wku.edu

KYTC expands scholarship program to include Construction Management students

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship. These programs provide tuition assistance, hands-on experience and guaranteed employment after graduation. “It's a great time to be a civil engineering or construction management student at Western Kentucky University,”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wku.edu

Recognition Ceremonies this Friday - Flexible Working Arrangements

College Recognition Ceremonies this Friday will bring thousands of visitors and significant traffic to our Hill. If you do not plan to attend these ceremonies, I ask that all supervisors implement flexible working arrangements to the extent possible that will allow offices to remain open and supported by minimal staff on campus, with the majority of staff working remotely. We appreciate your cooperation in helping us to ease campus congestion.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

