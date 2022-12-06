ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delbarton, WV

marshall.edu

An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment

Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Photo gallery: Logan opens season with 87-51 win at Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Logan’s season-opening 87-51 win at Sissonville. The game marked the return of Logan’s Jarron Glick. Glick missed a year of high school competition recovering from brain cancer. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
herdzone.com

Following Historic Win, Marshall Hosts Wright State Friday Night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - After a game in which Marshall scored over 100 points, the top ranked three point shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference meets Wright State Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. White Out. Friday is a White Out! We want our fans to wear white...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The city of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Christmas decorations stolen from Barboursville Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas lights and decorations are up throughout Barboursville Park to help families get into the holiday spirit. However, village officials say two reindeer from the display seem to have wandered off. A Facebook post from the Barboursville Village of Lights says they’ve tried to improve each...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Statute of Limitations on Common Pikeville, KY Personal Injuries

When you’ve suffered a personal injury that is due to another’s negligence or wrongdoing, it can be incredibly frustrating and stressful. You may feel like you want to give up on the legal process, but for many reasons, it’s important to seek out compensation for your pain and emotional suffering.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV

