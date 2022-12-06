Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO