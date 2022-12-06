Read full article on original website
An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment
Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WSAZ
The Cline twins join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on “Home for the Holidays” tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., made headlines when he won America’s Got Talent. Now he’s taking two more AGT stars, the Cline twins, on tour with him. They stopped by Studio 3 to talk about all the details.
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
Metro News
Photo gallery: Logan opens season with 87-51 win at Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Logan’s season-opening 87-51 win at Sissonville. The game marked the return of Logan’s Jarron Glick. Glick missed a year of high school competition recovering from brain cancer. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
lootpress.com
Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
herdzone.com
Following Historic Win, Marshall Hosts Wright State Friday Night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - After a game in which Marshall scored over 100 points, the top ranked three point shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference meets Wright State Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. White Out. Friday is a White Out! We want our fans to wear white...
Multiple West Virginia schools receive hoax active shooter threats
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—At least two schools in our region are on alert Wednesday morning after police say that a caller reported active shooters to 911. One of the calls reported an active shooter at South Charleston High School, but Kanawha County dispatchers say that crews on the scene determined that the threat to the school […]
WSAZ
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The city of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
Country Road in Cyclone reopened, Westside High and Road Branch buses delayed
UPDATE 6:49 P.M. 12/7/2022— According to dispatchers, Country Road is reopened. CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – A road in Wyoming County has closed from a fallen tree and is delaying school buses in the area. A fallen tree on Huff Mountain has closed Country Road in Cyclone, West Virginia. According to Wyoming County Board of Education, […]
More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
WSAZ
Christmas decorations stolen from Barboursville Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas lights and decorations are up throughout Barboursville Park to help families get into the holiday spirit. However, village officials say two reindeer from the display seem to have wandered off. A Facebook post from the Barboursville Village of Lights says they’ve tried to improve each...
Metro News
Huntington’s Harris overcomes difficult circumstances to help Highlanders win first championship
Since the moment he arrived at Huntington over the summer of 2022, junior Duane Harris envisioned himself a key part of a Highlanders’ football program he believed would compete for a Class AAA state championship on the final day of the season at Wheeling Island Stadium. A one-point season-opening...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Rare Earth Metal Extraction Facility to Open in West Virginia with $60 Million Investment
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Statute of Limitations on Common Pikeville, KY Personal Injuries
When you’ve suffered a personal injury that is due to another’s negligence or wrongdoing, it can be incredibly frustrating and stressful. You may feel like you want to give up on the legal process, but for many reasons, it’s important to seek out compensation for your pain and emotional suffering.
wchsnetwork.com
Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
