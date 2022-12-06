ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County

New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor

EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
EATON, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home

Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
CORTLAND, NY
Shore News Network

One person shot at Oneida Square in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night at Oneida Square. According to police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to Oneida Square in response to a report of shots fired. After arriving, they discovered multiple casings on the sidewalk, and, shortly thereafter were informed that a party with a gunshot wound had been taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. As soon as officers learned of this information, they went to the hospital to speak with the victim. Based on the investigation, it was determined that this party was standing on the sidewalk The post One person shot at Oneida Square in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Serious crash in Bridgewater leaves one in critical condition

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Mercy Flight was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater Monday afternoon where at least one person appears to have been seriously injured. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. State police say 21-year-old Emma A. Peduri was pulling out of...
BRIDGEWATER, NY
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy