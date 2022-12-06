ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
94.3 Lite FM

9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Parts Of New York State Could Enjoy A ‘White Christmas”

A number of Empire State residents may wake up Christmas morning to some snow. As I write this, on Dec. 7, 2022, temperatures in the Hudson Valley are in the mid-50s. That sure isn't winter-like weather. WPDH reports the earliest the Hudson Valley has seen snow is Oct. 4. That...
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York

New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
94.3 Lite FM

Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York

Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
94.3 Lite FM

High New York State: 4 Cannabis Related Words Explained

One day (allegedly very soon) there will be retail recreational cannabis sales in New York State. In the meantime, you might find yourself heading to Massachusetts or New Jersey for your recreational needs. Do you find yourself asking the same questions each time you go into one of those out of state stores?
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 Lite FM

11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York

Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
94.3 Lite FM

