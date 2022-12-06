Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
wwnytv.com
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A year after Massena Memorial Hospital allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in a toddler’s system, the child’s parents now face criminal charges. State police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop on Thursday. On November 10, 2021, troopers responded to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
nyspnews.com
Two individuals arrested stemming a domestic dispute
On December 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Blake A. Ashley age 24 of Hermon, NY, and Austin C. Maurer, age 23 of Dekalb Junction, NY, for harassment 2nd. On October 14, 2022, around 5:03 a.m., Troopers responded to Northwoods Road in the town of Canton for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation determined both parties involved were at fault. Ashley and Maurer were both arguing and hitting each other while their child was present.
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
northcountrynow.com
Hat and mitten drive in Massena
Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
informnny.com
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
Larger ranger force to patrol the Adirondacks
More forest rangers will be patrolling the Adirondack Park and its outskirts than ever before, following the graduation of 38 new recruits on Friday in Lake Placid. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has assigned 22 new forest rangers to regions covering the Adirondack Park bringing the grand total to 68 rangers. Rosters on DEC’s website show 46 rangers patrolling the same area currently, not including captains and lieutenants.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
informnny.com
Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
wwnytv.com
Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2. Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds. Border Patrol...
wwnytv.com
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s Division of Human Rights is weighing in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School, including one where students spelled out the ‘n-word’ on the gym floor. Investigators say there’s “probable cause” that the district discriminated against two students based...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
informnny.com
Some Fort Drum gates closing during holidays
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some entry gates on the Fort Drum military base will be closed starting mid-December. On December 16, Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will close at 10 p.m. The Airfield gate will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023. Those who...
