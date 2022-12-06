Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.

MASSENA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO