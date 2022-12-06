Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
SLC teacher awarded educator grant
A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
Emporia gazette.com
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
KVOE
Emporia City Commission makes moves on Mahtropolis subdivision and Carnegie Library future Wednesday
A development agreement is now in place for a major planned development project in northeast Emporia. Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement for the Mahtropolis subdivision as part of the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District program. Nearly 30 homes are planned to be constructed as part of the subdivision set to be located near the Trusler Sports Complex.
Emporia gazette.com
Commission discusses skate park expansion
The Emporia City Commission continued discussions on potential updates to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to do some work on the park. In March, the city reviewed renderings from American Ramp Company as well as pricing quotes for construction, with costs ranging from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
proclaimerscv.com
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
KVOE
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
KAKE TV
Valley Center cancels school for Dec. 7 following online threats
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Valley Center has sent a letter to parents and students informing them that school students and faculty will not report on Wednesday, Dec 7. This is due to online threats following an incident at the Valley Center vs. Topeka High basketball game on Dec. 3. Toward...
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Emporia gazette.com
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
WIBW
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
Emporia gazette.com
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Comments / 0