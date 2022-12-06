Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
SLC teacher awarded educator grant
A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU, Chamber relaunch efforts for student internships
Emporia State University School of Business has teamed up with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to relaunch student internships in Emporia. According to a written release, The Community Internship Consortium is a relaunched program with increased support that will benefit both Emporia State students and local businesses. The Chamber...
Emporia gazette.com
Pride, tradition, excellence: USD 252 looks to break the mold in education
To say that Michael Argabright is proud of his school district would be an understatement. For the second year in a row, USD 252 Southern Lyon County was the only district across the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories, meaning the district is going above and beyond in a number of ways.
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
proclaimerscv.com
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
WIBW
High school boys and girls basketball roundup
Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district, as their new council member. Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are going head to head Tuesday in a runoff election.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
Emporia gazette.com
Commission discusses skate park expansion
The Emporia City Commission continued discussions on potential updates to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to do some work on the park. In March, the city reviewed renderings from American Ramp Company as well as pricing quotes for construction, with costs ranging from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
Emporia gazette.com
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school sports roundup - Dec. 5
Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals. Basketball.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission makes moves on Mahtropolis subdivision and Carnegie Library future Wednesday
A development agreement is now in place for a major planned development project in northeast Emporia. Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement for the Mahtropolis subdivision as part of the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District program. Nearly 30 homes are planned to be constructed as part of the subdivision set to be located near the Trusler Sports Complex.
Emporia gazette.com
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
