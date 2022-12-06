ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

SLC teacher awarded educator grant

A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU, Chamber relaunch efforts for student internships

Emporia State University School of Business has teamed up with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to relaunch student internships in Emporia. According to a written release, The Community Internship Consortium is a relaunched program with increased support that will benefit both Emporia State students and local businesses. The Chamber...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Pride, tradition, excellence: USD 252 looks to break the mold in education

To say that Michael Argabright is proud of his school district would be an understatement. For the second year in a row, USD 252 Southern Lyon County was the only district across the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories, meaning the district is going above and beyond in a number of ways.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia school board member named to state info board

An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
proclaimerscv.com

After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation

Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

High school boys and girls basketball roundup

Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district, as their new council member. Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are going head to head Tuesday in a runoff election.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters to host December food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Commission discusses skate park expansion

The Emporia City Commission continued discussions on potential updates to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to do some work on the park. In March, the city reviewed renderings from American Ramp Company as well as pricing quotes for construction, with costs ranging from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned

One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Winnie E. Boyer

Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia adopts new official logo

The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Area school sports roundup - Dec. 5

Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals. Basketball.
KVOE

Emporia City Commission makes moves on Mahtropolis subdivision and Carnegie Library future Wednesday

A development agreement is now in place for a major planned development project in northeast Emporia. Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement for the Mahtropolis subdivision as part of the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District program. Nearly 30 homes are planned to be constructed as part of the subdivision set to be located near the Trusler Sports Complex.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Christine Sue Allen

Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
EMPORIA, KS

