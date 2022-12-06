ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Officials Warn of Consumer Fraud Ahead of Cyber Monday

As Cyber Monday approach, officials are warning consumers to be aware of potential fraud from sham charities and to be cautious while shopping online. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office said while the holiday season is a time for kind and generous deeds, scam artists may seek to take advantage of this spirit of giving.
FLORIDA STATE
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
