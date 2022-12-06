Read full article on original website
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after a federal indictment
Harding is best known as the author of Parental Rights in Education law. State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican lawmaker from Williston who was arrested this week on federal fraud charges, resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. Harding, whose district covers part of Marion County, including Ocala, announced...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now?
CDC said Florida Residents Should Consider Masking Up For The Holidays
As families and friends in Florida gather for the holidays, they may want to put on a mask to control the spread of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. With the spread of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu,...
Officials Warn of Consumer Fraud Ahead of Cyber Monday
As Cyber Monday approach, officials are warning consumers to be aware of potential fraud from sham charities and to be cautious while shopping online. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office said while the holiday season is a time for kind and generous deeds, scam artists may seek to take advantage of this spirit of giving.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M says mac and cheese preparation is misleading
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups. Amanda Ramirez is listed as the main plaintiff for the class-action suit, which alleges Kraft Heinz violated federal law...
Fog Reduces Visibility On Central Florida Roads To 1/2 Mile
The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay has issued a special statement warning Thanksgiving travelers to be aware of fog that has reduced visibility on highways and local roads to less than a half mile. Patchy dense fog is affecting Citrus, Highlands, Sumter, Pasco, Hernando, Levy, Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, Polk,...
Disney World’s Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for ‘Princess and the Frog’ Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou. Splash Mountain’s reimagining is getting closer!. The iconic Disney ride will become “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in 2024 at...
