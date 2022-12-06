Read full article on original website
locallifesc.com
Seasonings eatings: Perfect party appetizers
Perfect party appetizers from local chefs and restaurants. There is nothing like a good holiday appetizer to set the mood and kick things off to an epic Christmas dinner. Skip the store-bought tub-o-hummus in favor of these sophisticated and mouth-watering appetizers from local chefs and restaurants. Get your claws into...
This Is the Best Gluten-Free Flour for All Your Baking Needs, According to an Award-Winning Pastry Chef
The month of December is synonymous with two things: Listening to festive music on Spotify on repeat and using your oven to make more delicious baked goods than you have the entire year altogether. As the time to make holiday cookies, cakes, and crumbles quickly approaches, finding allergy-friendly ingredient swaps...
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
gordonramsayclub.com
Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
hotelnewsme.com
AURA SKYPOOL OFFERS A RANGE OF DISTINCTIVE EXPERIENCES THIS DECEMBER
AURA Skypool Lounge is inviting guests to enjoy a plethora of unique experiences this December to kick off the festive season at Dubai’s famed island in the sky. AURA will be hosting yoga classes between 8am – 9am every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, led by AURA’s Resident Wellness Coach (who is an experienced yogi, teacher, and performer).
hotelnewsme.com
HABTOOR GRAND RESORT, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION APPOINTS NEW F&B DIRECTOR
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, the iconic beach front resort located in the pristine Jumeirah beach, has announced Olivier Ramos as its new Food and Beverage Director. Ramos brings three decades of extensive experience in the hospitality industry and has a strong background after working in several international hotel chains...
hotelnewsme.com
THIS DUBAI CAFE IS GIVING AWAY FREE BREAKFAST – IF GUESTS DARE TO DINE IN THEIR PJ’S
Next Monday (12th December) Downtown dining favourite, Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, will be offering a free breakfast to the first 50 guests that arrive at the venue in their pyjamas!. The promotion is to celebrate the launch of the new breakfast menu, which features such dishes as the hearty Cowboy...
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: The Best Sweet Potato Praline Pie
Sweet potatoes are one of my favorite ingredients to cook with since their versatility can be applied to sweet or savory dishes. This pie is a nod to my paternal family’s Louisiana roots. Pralines are a fudge-like confection with a creamy consistency that were originally brought to Louisiana by French settlers. They’re typically made from evaporated milk, sugar, butter, and pecans—the same ingredients I use to make the custard filling. While I do love sweet potatoes, I must admit that the praline sauce is my favorite part of this pie. The creaminess combines with the saccharinity of the sweet potato custard and the buttery nuttiness of the pecans for a stunningly delicious pie. The pie keeps very well in the refrigerator for up to one week, or freeze for two months and defrost in the fridge.
hotelnewsme.com
AL FRESCO FESTIVITIES ON THE CANAL WITH GLITTERING VIEWS OF DOWNTOWN DUBAI
Join the festivities with family and friends this season at Cleo. Indulge in decadent dining inspired by the Levantine cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere with unique decorations that will get you in the holiday spirit. Guests will have the choice of indoor or al fresco dining where they delight in stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal.
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Food: Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered. This recipe for “Jalapeño […]
hotelnewsme.com
FIND INSPIRATION AT SPĀCES BY CATALYST, DUBAI’S NEWEST HYBRID COMMUNITY SPĀCE IN PALM JUMEIRAH
A brand new distinctive, industrial-style community space which has been designed to inspire and stimulate, is now open in Palm Jumeirah. SPĀCES created by Catalyst Concepts, brings a completely new concept offering curated spaces where people can enjoy a cultural program and settle into great conversations in the midst of Art, Music & Thought-Provoking Ideas. In the past few years, there has been a major global shift in what businesses need from their offices. From having a fixed 9-6 working hours from the office, employees are now encouraged to find comfort in different setting outside the normal four office walls and SPĀCES is here to disrupt even further the new working model in Dubai!
techaiapp.com
Creating an Authentic Tuscan Food & Wine Feast at Home
Americans have fallen in love with Tuscany not just because of its beautiful rolling hills dotted with cypress trees and charming Medieval walled villages perched on those hills. We have also fallen in love with Tuscan food. One thing you quickly learn when visiting Italy is that each region has...
hotelnewsme.com
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
hotelnewsme.com
PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI TO HOST OPULENT ‘BAROQUE EPOQUE’ NEW YEAR’S EVE
Palazzo Versace Dubai, the curator of the most extravagant and opulent New Year’s Eve experiences that are guaranteed to transport guests to another dimension of unadulterated fun for the last night of the year, bids farewell to 2022 and welcomes the New Year with a glamorous nod to Europe’s Baroque period. With its pomp and splendour, gold and glitter, ‘Baroque Epoque’ will transport guests into an exuberant celebration representing an era that was classic and iconic in many ways. This year’s theme of ‘Baroque Epoque’ will make you experience a sense of awe and delight, featuring entertainment that includes incredible show from superstar Cyrine Abdelnour, as well as glittering dance shows and the best fireworks in Dubai.
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for an autumn minestrone (or stew)
Elena Spagnol published more than 20 cookbooks, among them: Presto e Bene (Quickly and Well); Allora, Si Mangia (And So, We Eat); La Gioia in Cucina (Joy in the Kitchen); Cucina Intantanea (Instant Cooking); Il Forno a Microfonde (From Oven to Microwave); and the beautifully titled L’Apriscatole della Felicità (The Can Opener of Happiness).
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS TRANSFORMS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST FESTIVE DESTINATIONS IN DUBAI
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. With over 50 different activities across four...
hotelnewsme.com
UAE’S HEROGO LAUNCHES FESTIVE FRUIT & VEGETABLE BOX
In a bid to reduce waste during one of the most indulgent times of year, HeroGo has announced the launch of its ‘Festive Box’ featuring all the vegetables you need for the perfect Christmas spread – while rescuing ‘ugly’ produce. In the UAE alone, 1...
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
The Daily South
Baked Brie With Pomegranate And Pistachios
Who doesn’t love a warm, melty baked Brie appetizer for the holidays? While many recipes call for wrapping a whole wheel of Brie in puff pastry, this recipe gives you a break by skipping the wrapping all together and topping the cheese with a sweet-tart mixture of honey- and orange-spiked pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds (technically called arils), and crunchy, festive pistachios.
