The former ABC13 reporter has taken to a new endeavor in her athletic brand. Take a look at the new pieces inspired by Willi Smith. Black-owned size-inclusive athletic brand Solely Fit, founded by former news anchor Stephanie Okolie has come out with their new collection, Season 4, and it’s the perfect intersection of streetwear and athleisure. The brand is designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, CA, and is designed for a woman who has both luxury and performance in mind. Okolie aims to tell the stories of bold and determined women through color, design, shape, and movement with Solely Fit. With designer Willi Smith as her inspiration, Okolie’s collection “The Streets” is an ode to his contributions to embodying the modern woman and pioneering what we know to be streetwear today.

3 DAYS AGO