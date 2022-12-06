Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Zara Is Taking Over Thrift Stores, Says Report
Zara is top of the thrift pile, according to a new report. A report from charity-linked discount finder Savoo named Zara the most popular secondhand brand, with more than 670,000 listings across the major resale platforms. Other ranked brands by listings volume include Nike, Adidas, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Asos, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School Virtually Zara’s popularity reigns across Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective (though the platform recently pledged to ban fast fashion by 2025) and Asos Marketplace. Out of all the...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
ktalnews.com
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Dadcore Is Back: 6 Shoe Styles Defining the Trend Right Now
Given the chatter over dainty Cinderella-esque stilettos and skyscraper platforms last year, we were all due for the pendulum to swing the other way. And you can say that it has definitely shifted. Casual, low-maintenance shoes have been at the forefront of fashion's dadcore renaissance, and notable styles like Birkenstock's Boston Clogs and Ugg boots are leading the charge. The trend is a nice change of pace for an industry that notoriously favors hard-core heels and toe-pinching silhouettes, as these shoes are easy on the feet.
Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023
Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
Elle
La Patiala’s Kristen Shirley Shares Her Favorite Luxury Watches
Diamonds are definitely a girl’s best friend, but a watch may be her best investment. Kristen Shirley recognizes that the world of watches is one shrouded in mystery and filled with machismo that makes buying a watch daunting if you’re new to the game. Shirley, an ELLE alum and industry veteran, set out to lift the curtain on watches and their storied past with the Watch Encyclopedia on her new digital platform, La Patiala.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
Pete Davidson Styles Chocolate Athleisure With Blazer & Cream Sneakers for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Pete Davidson brought a softer side to his grungy style out at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue flagship boutique opening in New York. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian arrived to the occasion on Monday night in casually tonal evening wear, featuring a dark chocolate-brown sweatshirt and matching wide-legged joggers. His matching set was layered with a light gray herringbone blazer featuring pointed lapels and dark buttons. Finishing his ensemble was a set of light gray socks, as well as dark sunglasses and a white T-shirt. When it came to footwear, Davidson continued to go neutral in a low-top pair of canvas sneakers. The “King...
Essence
Stefania Okolie’s Solely Fit Season 4 ‘The Streets’ Pays Homage to Streetwear
The former ABC13 reporter has taken to a new endeavor in her athletic brand. Take a look at the new pieces inspired by Willi Smith. Black-owned size-inclusive athletic brand Solely Fit, founded by former news anchor Stephanie Okolie has come out with their new collection, Season 4, and it’s the perfect intersection of streetwear and athleisure. The brand is designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, CA, and is designed for a woman who has both luxury and performance in mind. Okolie aims to tell the stories of bold and determined women through color, design, shape, and movement with Solely Fit. With designer Willi Smith as her inspiration, Okolie’s collection “The Streets” is an ode to his contributions to embodying the modern woman and pioneering what we know to be streetwear today.
Elle
How To Make AI Art On Instagram: What App Is Everyone Using?
People are loving a trend on Instagram recently. First came the Spotify Instafest post, which made a festival line up of your most listened-to bands, and now it's the AI art trend. But how do you actually do it?. If you've been anywhere near your Instagram timeline the past few...
Zaya Wade Delivers Y2K Style in Printed Sweater Vest & Pink-Soled Rubber Boots
Zaya Wade gave color-blocking a quirky makeover — with shoes to match — with her latest outfit. The influencer posed in front of a wooden gate, framed by white flowers for an elegant spin. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her Y2K ensemble featured a printed Ganni sweater vest in striped hues of cream, olive green, red and black. Completing her outfit was a pink miniskirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The 15-year-old’s shoes of choice encompassed a set of black rubber boots, which featured glossy calf-length uppers with rounded toes and elasticized side panels. Giving...
hypebeast.com
Dior Launches Fall 2023 "Dior Tears" Campaign with Denim Tears
Following its premiere at the brand new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo alongside Kim Jones‘ full Pre-Fall 2023 presented adjacent to the Great Pyramids of Giza,. now unveils the full lookbook for its collaboration with Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears. The project follows several exciting joint ventures led by Jones including collaborations with Eli Russell Linnetz earlier this year for a menswear Spring ‘23 capsule, as well as with Shawn Stussy, sacai, KAWS, and Daniel Arsham prior.
PETA Recognizes Balenciaga for Introducing Mycelium-based Leather Coat
LONDON — There is some positive news for Balenciaga amid ongoing controversy over two of its ad campaigns. The brand was recognized by the animal rights organization PETA for its use of the mycelium-based leather Ephea on a coat that debuted in the fall 2022 collection. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Spring/Summer 2023 Looks From the Latest Edition of Copenhagen Fashion WeekA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops The Kering-owned brand was awarded the best luxury product award at the 2022 Peta Fashion Awards. A list of the winners was shared with WWD exclusively on Wednesday, days after...
Elle
Glossier Is Launching A Brown Mascara
Maybe it's the nostalgic chill in the air or a harkening back to the beauty dates of yore, but it feels like Glossier has gotten its stride back. After undergoing a major restructuring this past year, the direct-to-consumer brand has made a series of good decisions, with a new brick-and-mortar Brooklyn location, an underrated candle launch that's on everyone's Holiday wishlist, and the news that Glossier products will be available in Sephora sometime in early 2023.
