The South Africa National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on the death of 43-year-old man in Klerksdorp, North West Province due to tick bite fever. On 19 October 2022, a 43-year-old male, with no known comorbidities, visited his local GP with flu-like symptoms including fever and sweating. On history, he reported that he worked as a farmer and had helped to extinguish a veld fire two weeks prior. He also reported no significant travel or exposure.

1 DAY AGO