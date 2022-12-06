Read full article on original website
Brazil: Vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis elimination certification achieved in 43 cities
Brazil’s Ministry of Health awarded certificates or stamps of good practices to 43 municipalities that reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem Wednesday. Of the certified cities, 28 were for HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications: São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR)...
Vietnam: Although the temperature in the North is decreasing, it is not enough to limit the activity of the mosquito that transmits dengue fever
Vietnam health officials reported an additional 10,000 dengue fever cases in the past week, bringing the cumulative total countrywide to 335,333 cases. To date, the country has recorded 123 deaths from dengue fever. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases increased by 4.9 times, the number of deaths increased by 98 cases.
South Africa measles outbreak reported in four provinces
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports the number of measles cases in the country is rising. Four out of nine provinces have recorded outbreaks to date. 137 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles cases from the declaration of the outbreak...
Dengue cases top 60,000 in Bangladesh in 2022
For the second time since the Bangladesh government started keeping records on dengue in 2000, the country has eclipsed the 60,000 dengue case tally nationally. According to data published by the the Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today, the cumulative case count is 60,078 in 2022. 266 dengue...
Philippines dengue cases top 200,000 for 2022
The number of dengue fever cases reported in the Philippines this year has eclipsed 200,000, according to the latest data from the Epidemiology Bureau of the Department of Health. From January 1 to November 12, 201,509 cumulative cases have been reported nationally, a 190 percent increase compared to the same...
Philippines report another 1,000+ cholera cases in past month
The Philippines Department of Health reported nearly 1,200 additional confirmed cholera cases in the past month. As of October 15, the case tally was 4,102. Through November 12, health authorities have reported 5,291. The 5,291 cases reported from Jan 1- Nov. 12 is a 283 percent increase compared to the...
Tick bite fever death reported in Klerksdorp, South Africa
The South Africa National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on the death of 43-year-old man in Klerksdorp, North West Province due to tick bite fever. On 19 October 2022, a 43-year-old male, with no known comorbidities, visited his local GP with flu-like symptoms including fever and sweating. On history, he reported that he worked as a farmer and had helped to extinguish a veld fire two weeks prior. He also reported no significant travel or exposure.
Madrid reports 16 invasive group A streptococcus infections in minors recently
The Community of Madrid has detected, since last October 19, 16 cases of minors with invasive disease due to streptococcus A , including two patients who died, and at this time, after the alert issued by the United Kingdom, is studying whether the frequency of these infections is higher than usual.
