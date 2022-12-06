Read full article on original website
Related
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Dengue vaccine, QDENGA, Approved for Use in European Union
Takeda announced Thursday that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for the company’s dengue vaccine QDENGA® (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine [Live, Attenuated]) (TAK-003) for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals from four years of age in the European Union (EU). The approval follows the positive recommendation from...
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa: 7-year-old Eastern Cape girl is country’s 12th rabies case
In a follow-up on the rabies situation in South Africa this year, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports a laboratory-confirmed human rabies case reported from Eastern Cape Province on 22 November 2022. A seven-year-old girl from Ncera village, East London, in the Buffalo City Municipality, was pronounced dead...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines report another 1,000+ cholera cases in past month
The Philippines Department of Health reported nearly 1,200 additional confirmed cholera cases in the past month. As of October 15, the case tally was 4,102. Through November 12, health authorities have reported 5,291. The 5,291 cases reported from Jan 1- Nov. 12 is a 283 percent increase compared to the...
Comments / 0