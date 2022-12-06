ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Two-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79 North of City Results in Death of Man from Monongalia County

FROM THE MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Today, Friday, Dec. 9, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash, on Blue Horizon Drive under the 1nterstate 79 overpass. At the scene, 68-year-old Charles Hicks, from Core, in Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County BOE Honors its School Psychologists

The Harrison County Board of Education recently recognized their School Psychologists as a part of National School Psychologist Week. The ceremony took place at the school board offices on Main Street in Clarksburg in mid-November. Those honored include Lori Bailey, Victoria Barnosky, Jennifer Downward, Rachel James, Emily McCauley, Benjamin Neff,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Barbour Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Teenager

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a runaway juvenile. Isabella Marie Boggs, age 16, had entered a dark in color SUV or a 2016 Ford F-150 maroon in color bearing West Virginia registration of 06G 123. Isabella is now determined to be missing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of late evening, 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, there was no word on when Gov. Jim Justice would hold his next COVID-19 press conference. The governor's official Web site had not updated the information as of that time. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport on Thursday for another update.
connect-bridgeport.com

Canaan Valley Skiing, Tube Park Opening Date Listed

WBOY is reporting that Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park. According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow.The Ski Area has 47. In 2021, the resort...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Internationally Acclaimed Singer & Songwriter Coming to Robinson Grand in February

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Centeris excited to welcome Anthony Nunziatato downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg. Dubbed “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” tenor Anthony Nunziatais the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter who...
CLARKSBURG, WV

