According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO