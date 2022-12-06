Read full article on original website
Rash of School Active Shooting Threats Across State, including RCB, have been Deemed Not Credible
According to WDTV, reports of active shootings at several area schools -- and across West Virginia -- are not credible, officials said. Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County and Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg. Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage told 5 News...
Area Resident, Teacher for Years who Devoted Career to Education, Ethel Isabella Gulas, Passes at 71
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her residence. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two...
Two-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79 North of City Results in Death of Man from Monongalia County
FROM THE MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Today, Friday, Dec. 9, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash, on Blue Horizon Drive under the 1nterstate 79 overpass. At the scene, 68-year-old Charles Hicks, from Core, in Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by...
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
Harrison County BOE Honors its School Psychologists
The Harrison County Board of Education recently recognized their School Psychologists as a part of National School Psychologist Week. The ceremony took place at the school board offices on Main Street in Clarksburg in mid-November. Those honored include Lori Bailey, Victoria Barnosky, Jennifer Downward, Rachel James, Emily McCauley, Benjamin Neff,...
Barbour Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Teenager
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a runaway juvenile. Isabella Marie Boggs, age 16, had entered a dark in color SUV or a 2016 Ford F-150 maroon in color bearing West Virginia registration of 06G 123. Isabella is now determined to be missing.
Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 1 p.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed available below.
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
As of late evening, 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, there was no word on when Gov. Jim Justice would hold his next COVID-19 press conference. The governor's official Web site had not updated the information as of that time. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport on Thursday for another update.
Indians Well-Represented on Class AAA All-State Football Team; Seven BHS Players Honored
After finishing 9-3 and advancing to the Class AAA quarterfinals, the Bridgeport High School football was once again well-represented on the Class AAA All-State football team announced today by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Kamar Summers was chosen as a first-team lineman, Zach Rohrig is one of the first-team...
Canaan Valley Skiing, Tube Park Opening Date Listed
WBOY is reporting that Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park. According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow.The Ski Area has 47. In 2021, the resort...
Internationally Acclaimed Singer & Songwriter Coming to Robinson Grand in February
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Centeris excited to welcome Anthony Nunziatato downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg. Dubbed “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” tenor Anthony Nunziatais the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter who...
