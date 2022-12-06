Read full article on original website
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
Weekender: December 9-11
Eat some cheesy chicken flautas, El Paraiso, noon to 3 p.m., $11.25. Make it a Flauta Friday and chow down on these amazing flautas at El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana. These three flautas are perfectly crispy and served piping hot with a cheesy chicken filling, plus sides of rice, beans, and pico de gallo. If you can't make it for lunch, the restaurant opens back for dinner at 4 p.m. and stays open until 8 p.m. (AB)
Where to Order Holiday Meals and Treats in Champaign-Urbana
Check one more thing off your list and order your holiday meal or dessert from a local Champaign-Urbana restaurant or bakery. A number of places to eat in Champaign-Urbana will be doing holiday meal orders just in time for Christmas. Being busy is par for the course during the holiday...
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Champaign’s tree collection will happen January 9th
If you are a real Christmas tree person who lives in Champaign, put January 9th on your calendar. The City of Champaign will be collecting trees for free that day. This won't be by zone like yard waste pickup. All trees need to be on the curb by 6 a.m. on the 9th. Collected trees will be chipped and made into mulch.
The IMC has a new stage and is celebrating on Saturday
Urbana's Independent Media Center — with the help of the Twin City Theatre Company and the U of I Department of Theatre — has built a new stage and is hosting a celebration this Saturday. Starting at 4:30 p.m., performers will take the stage providing everything from music...
Mom and Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop
Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia.
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
The Urbana Bike Project’s kids bike giveaway is December 17th
The Urbana Bike Project is giving away bikes for kids on Saturday, December 17th. You’ll need to bring your kid along so they can pick out their bike; bikes are free. It’s first come, first served, so get there early. Only one bike per kid, and bikes are probably sized for kids ages 1-10.
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
Our 2023 C-U wishlist
As a concept, community and city planning or engineering have always been about the people — how to make workers' lives easier, how to make a family's life easier, or how to encourage an individual's desire to engage with their community. Though much has been done and improved on,...
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
Cold temps can cause pain to old joint injuries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — During these colder months, many individuals with previous muscle or joint injuries and pain experience flare ups when they are out in the cold. Doctor James Murphy at OSF Healthcare says this is an interesting phenomenon, but one reason is because your muscles will stiffen in the cold.
U of I veterinarians respond to cattle trailer crash
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 Tuesday night required the usual first responders – firefighters and State Police – to be on the scene, but another group of people were called to respond due to some unique circumstances regarding the crash. One of the vehicles involved was towing cattle and the trailer […]
Urbana Arts Grants applications open on January 2nd
The City of Urbana's Arts & Culture Program recently announced the opening of its 2023 arts grant cycle. Grants will be accepted from January 2nd through 11:59 p.m. on January 31st. Learn more on the Arts Grants website. Top photo from the Urbana Arts & Culture Program Facebook page.
Three residents displaced after apartment fire in Charleston
CHARELSTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 1136 W Hayes in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. According to the Department, crews were called out around 8:20 a.m, on Friday, and upon arrival found smoke and fire coming from the rear of one of four apartments in an apartment building.
Transitions Care & Circle of Friends Adult Day Center
Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace. Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.
