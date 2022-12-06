Busy Philipps will star in the upcoming special “Busy for the Holidays” on free platform QVC+. Part variety show and part shopping special, “Busy for the Holidays” premieres on Dec. 12 and is hosted by Philipps as she tries to help viewers overwhelmed by their holiday shopping who need a way to de-stress. She goes through the tips, tricks, hacks and snacks necessary to tackle holiday hurdles, offering everything from last-minute shopping advice to decorating tips for novices and pros to recipes for picky eaters. Additionally, Philipps will do a man-on-the-street segment, performing “Bad Gift Redemptions” where people receive name-brand...

