Grist
Canada unveils climate adaptation plan
It’s Tuesday, November 29, and Canada has released its first national climate adaptation plan. As climate change warms Canada up to three times faster than the rest of the planet, the government has made a plan to keep people and ecosystems safe. Environment and Climate Change Canada, a federal...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
Portugal ends mandatory environmental assessments for green hydrogen projects
LISBON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Portugal wants to speed up investments in green hydrogen projects, which are essential to decarbonize the economy, and will end mandatory environmental assessments for them in March 2023, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.
helihub.com
Wisk appoints Head of Sustainability
Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and pioneer in autonomous, electric flight, furthers its global leadership in sustainability with the appointment of a new Head of Sustainability and the company’s certification of Net Carbon Zero in New Zealand. Wisk recently appointed Daniela Schaff as the company’s...
Oil and Gas Leaders Taking Holistic Approach to Reinvention by Balancing Energy Security and Sustainability, Accenture Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- As recent events, including threats to energy supply in Europe and uncertainty about commodity prices, have led the majority of oil and gas companies to increase their focus on energy security, the more progressive firms are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005033/en/ Oil and gas leaders are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The food emissions ‘solutions’ alarming experts after Cop27
In some ways, this year’s UN climate summit held in Egypt was all about food. In the context of crop failures and food insecurity, due to extreme weather and dwindling diversity, as well as rising food prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the tight grip of corporate monopolies – Cop27 included the first ever day dedicated to food and climate.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
labroots.com
Science for a Sustainable Future
Across the globe, there’s a fundamental need to safeguard our environment and ensure there are economic opportunities to support a growing population. This intersection of business and environment helps improve the world we live in and addresses some of our biggest challenges including climate change, water scarcity, soil degradation, air pollution, recycling waste material, and energy generation and storage. Utilizing sustainable solutions allows us to ensure the long-term health of our planet and provide exciting new avenues for business and economic growth.
Fact check: Fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, not animal agriculture
A viral post claims that animal agriculture is the "biggest contributor" to climate change. But experts say fossil fuels are the largest contributor.
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
wasteadvantagemag.com
National Infrastructure Investment Creates Opportunity to Improve Tire Recycling Rates
A new report from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation. The 15th 2021 Scrap Tire Management Report found that markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, down from about 76 percent reported in 2019. This decrease is due primarily to a nearly 13 percent increase in scrap tire generation, while markets to consume them increased by six percent. However, even with this small reduction, scrap tires outperform metal, glass, aluminum, plastic and paper recycling rates. Only automotive batteries and corrugated cardboard have a higher recycling rate.
wasteadvantagemag.com
ACE Green Recycling Signs Inter-Continental Offtake Agreement with Glencore
ACE Green Recycling (ACE), a global recycling technology and supply chain platform, and Glencore plc, one of the world’s largest natural resources companies and a leading producer and recycler of metals for the production of batteries, today announced they will enter a long-term supply agreement for recycled lead as well as key battery metal based end products from recycled lithium-ion batteries. This strategic partnership will help create a circular supply chain on a global scale for these high-demand materials, while reducing their environmental footprint.
Zacks.com
Guide to Space Industry ETF Investing
Space industry refers to economic activities related to manufacturing components that go into Earth's orbit or beyond. Per Ark Investments, there are four kind of companies that are involved into the space industry. Orbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in orbital space, including satellites...
Carscoops
Toyota On Target To Achieve Carbon Neutrality In Europe By 2040
Toyota says it will achieve full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 at the latest. While speaking at Toyota Motor Europe’s annual event in Kenshiki, company executives stated the automaker is on target to achieve a 100 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions in all new vehicles sold in the European Union, UK, and EFTA (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) by 2035.
World Bank, partners launch tracking system to clean up carbon markets
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Bank and partners including Singapore on Wednesday launched a global tracking system to clean up the opaque market for carbon credits and help developing countries raise much-needed climate finance quickly and more cheaply.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Maximizing Efficiency Through Technology-Enabled Waste Management Programs
As we continue to navigate today’s challenges, emphasis on logistical and operational efficiency is of the utmost importance, and finding ways to optimize day-to-day processes is key for making operations more efficient. One area often overlooked but can reveal some cost-savings opportunities and operational efficiencies is waste and recycling management. Without a strategic waste management plan in place, the supply chain would not be able to operate with the expansive efficiencies necessary to keep up with global demand.
voguebusiness.com
Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils 2023 brand lineup, the first to meet sustainability requirements
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has revealed its brand lineup for Autumn/Winter 2023, the first season where all brands must meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability in order to take part. The event, taking place on 31 January-3 February 2023, features 30...
Tree Hugger
Treehugger Introduces a Modern Pyramid of Energy Conservation
The Economist recently published an article around a problem it considers dire: draughty homes. It says "Britain's homes are among the oldest and least efficient in Europe" and notes that "if people are to cut their energy use and benefit from lower bills in the long term, they will have to improve the energy efficiency of their homes." The piece offers solutions on how to fix the nation's 30 million draughty homes while helping Britain reach net-zero emissions, but these fixes raise sticky questions.
energyintel.com
Global Carbon Prices
TotalEnergies has promised to transform its business model, and a senior executive shares how that's coming along and where the focus areas lie. The Norwegian major is poised to grab one of five leases offered in the US’ first commercial-scale floating wind lease sale. Wed, Dec 7, 2022. Wed,...
