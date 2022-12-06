NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- As recent events, including threats to energy supply in Europe and uncertainty about commodity prices, have led the majority of oil and gas companies to increase their focus on energy security, the more progressive firms are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005033/en/ Oil and gas leaders are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)

20 HOURS AGO