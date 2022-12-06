Commanders' top offensive player grades for Week 13, per PFF
The Washington Commanders did a lot of things right on offense in their Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Washington outgained New York 411-316 in total yardage. The Commanders won the time of possession battle and rushed for more yardage than the Giants.
However, the offense failed to get it done in overtime and walked away from a critical game with a disappointing tie.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Heinicke’s last drive to tie the game late in the fourth quarter was one of his best of the season.
Was Heinicke one of Washington’s top offensive players from Sunday? Pro Football Focus grades the Commanders’ top 10 offensive players from Week 15.
10. WR Jahan Dotson
PFF grade: 63.6
9. C Tyler Larsen
PFF grade: 66.5
8. WR Curtis Samuel
PFF grade: 66.6
7. RT Cornelius Lucas
PFF grade: 68.1
6. LG Andrew Norwell
PFF grade: 69.6
5. RB Antonio Gibson
PFF grade: 71.7
4. G Wes Schweitzer
3. LT Charles Leno
PFF grade: 76.8
2. RB Brian Robinson Jr.
PFF grade: 79.4
1. WR Terry McLaurin
PFF grade: 85.9
