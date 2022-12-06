ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders' top offensive player grades for Week 13, per PFF

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8tqn_0jZ91v3U00

The Washington Commanders did a lot of things right on offense in their Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Washington outgained New York 411-316 in total yardage. The Commanders won the time of possession battle and rushed for more yardage than the Giants.

However, the offense failed to get it done in overtime and walked away from a critical game with a disappointing tie.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Heinicke’s last drive to tie the game late in the fourth quarter was one of his best of the season.

Was Heinicke one of Washington’s top offensive players from Sunday? Pro Football Focus grades the Commanders’ top 10 offensive players from Week 15.

10. WR Jahan Dotson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kja9m_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) breaks a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Zyon Gilbert (38) during a touchdown reception. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 63.6

9. C Tyler Larsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxPIg_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.5

8. WR Curtis Samuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1FVd_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball between New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and cornerback Nick McCloud (44). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.6

7. RT Cornelius Lucas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFk1v_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.1

6. LG Andrew Norwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRBgX_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69), guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) block for quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.6

5. RB Antonio Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FLmz_0jZ91v3U00
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New York Giantsy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 71.7

4. G Wes Schweitzer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvRPL_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer (71). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3. LT Charles Leno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGlFW_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 76.8

2. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyDnk_0jZ91v3U00
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 79.4

1. WR Terry McLaurin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qBTX_0jZ91v3U00
Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 85.9

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up the silly question Tom Brady asked Aaron Judge before Saints-Bucs

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints with his latest game-winning TD pass of his legendary career. But the GOAT also made some news right before the start of the game when he ran into New York Yankees slugger/free agent Aaron Judge, who was seen in the tunnel wearing a Mike Evans Bucs jersey.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in their final 5 games

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers have found new life since the bye week and are 3-1 over the last four games. This resurgence has given the fanbase new life and made us think we need to redo our season predictions for these final five games. Three of these five games will be against AFC North foes so even if the playoffs aren’t part of the equation there is still plenty on the line. Let us know in the comments how you think the Steelers will finish the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft 2023: Defense shines in the top 5, but Bryce Young is No. 1

My first mock draft of the year had Bryce Young going first overall. My second one does as well — but the destination has changed. The Detroit Lions, by virtue of a 4-1 record in their last five games, have rallied from the top pick to the middle of the draft order. The Houston Texans, a spilled pile of football players shaped into the rough form of an NFL franchise, have bumbled their way to No. 1. That puts them in perfect position to select a franchise quarterback capable of helping fans forget about the Davis Mills/Kyle Allen combo currently installed to lose games and quietly step aside this offseason.
Yardbarker

2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten

The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy