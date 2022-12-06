Commanders' top offensive player grades for Week 13, per PFF

The Washington Commanders did a lot of things right on offense in their Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Washington outgained New York 411-316 in total yardage. The Commanders won the time of possession battle and rushed for more yardage than the Giants.

However, the offense failed to get it done in overtime and walked away from a critical game with a disappointing tie.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Heinicke’s last drive to tie the game late in the fourth quarter was one of his best of the season.

Was Heinicke one of Washington’s top offensive players from Sunday? Pro Football Focus grades the Commanders’ top 10 offensive players from Week 15.

10. WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) breaks a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Zyon Gilbert (38) during a touchdown reception. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 63.6

9. C Tyler Larsen

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.5

8. WR Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball between New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and cornerback Nick McCloud (44). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.6

7. RT Cornelius Lucas

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.1

6. LG Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69), guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) block for quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.6

5. RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New York Giantsy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 71.7

4. G Wes Schweitzer

Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer (71). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3. LT Charles Leno

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 76.8

2. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 79.4

1. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 85.9