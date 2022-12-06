AMHERST, Mass. – Matt Cross scored 17 of his team-leading 19 points in the second half as UMass' second half comeback came up short against UMass Lowell in an 85-80 loss on Thursday evening in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (7-2 Overall) rallied back from down 15 early in the second half to make it a one-point game with just under three minutes remaining.

