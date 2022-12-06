Read full article on original website
umassathletics.com
Women’s Lacrosse Announces 16-Game Schedule For 2023
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts women's lacrosse team announced its 16-game schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday morning. The defending Atlantic 10 regular season champions open the campaign at Garber Field on Saturday, Feb. 11 against UMass Lowell for the Kennedy Cup. The game against the...
umassathletics.com
Seven Minutemen Earn Pro Football Network All-Independent Honors
AMHERST, Mass. – Seven University of Massachusetts football players earned 2022 Pro Football Network All-Independent team honors, including Cameron Sullivan-Brown (Second Team WR), Jalen Mackie (First Team LB), Marcus Cushnie (Second Team Edge), Jordan Mahoney (Second Team CB), Josh Wallace (Second Team CB), Tyler Rudolph (Second Team S) and Greg Desrosiers Jr. (Second Team KR).
umassathletics.com
Men’s Hoops Set For In-State Matchup With UMass Lowell
University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 9 Massachusetts (7-1 Overall, 0-0 Atlantic 10) vs. UMass Lowell (9-1 Overall, 0-0 America East) Date | Time Thursday, December 8 | 7 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. | Mullins Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch NESN | ESPN+. Game Notes Massachusetts. Live...
umassathletics.com
Minutemen Come Up Short To River Hawks, 85-80
AMHERST, Mass. – Matt Cross scored 17 of his team-leading 19 points in the second half as UMass' second half comeback came up short against UMass Lowell in an 85-80 loss on Thursday evening in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (7-2 Overall) rallied back from down 15 early in the second half to make it a one-point game with just under three minutes remaining.
umassathletics.com
Hughes Named To United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second-Team
AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts men's soccer forward Alec Hughes was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second-Team squad after posting an Atlantic 10 best 22 points with a league leading 10 goals on the year. The all-region selection marks the second for Hughes' career as he...
umassathletics.com
#11/10 Merrimack Nips #13/12 Massachusetts Hockey, 2-1
AMHERST, Mass. – No. 13/12 Massachusetts hockey opened the scoring just 1:28 into the contest, but Merrimack's late goal in the second period helped carry the Warriors past the Minutemen, 2-1 on Wednesday night at the Mullins Center. The setback leaves UMass at 7-6-3 overall, 3-6-1 in Hockey East, while Merrimack moves to 12-4-0, 8-2-0 in league action.
