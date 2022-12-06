ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville East, East St. Louis remain perfect while Mascoutah, Mater Dei post wins

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Basketball season is in full swing for metro-east teams.

Here is a quick look at some of the big games in the area from Saturday on the boys circuit.

Belleville East vs. Normal Community

The Lancers remained perfect with a 56-50 win against Normal Community at Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Belleville East, which defeated Collinsville on Friday night, improved to 5-0. Jordan Pickett led the Lancers against Normal with 18 points, while Antwine Wilson and Darien Singleton added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Look ahead: The Lancers host Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

O’Fallon vs. Cardinal Ritter

On Saturday, the Panthers dropped to 3-2 following a 61-54 loss to Cardinal Ritter at Mount Vernon.

Will Brown led O’Fallon with 12 points, while Koby Wilmoth added 11 points and Jaeden Rush scored 10 points.

Look ahead: O’Fallon hosts Alton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

East St. Louis vs. Rockford East

On Saturday, the Flyers defeated Rockford East 65-64 at Rockford Auburn to improve to 5-0.

Look ahead: East St. Louis visits Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Triad vs. Nashville

The Knights fell to 5-1 following a 42-39 loss to Nashville on Saturday at Marion.

McGrady Noyes paced Triad with 13 points and teammate Drew Winslow posted 11 points.

Look ahead: Triad visits Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Mascoutah vs. Effingham

The Indians posted a 45-41 win against Effingham at Marion on Saturday in improving to 5-1.

Quincy Hall Jr. led Mascoutah with 13 points, while Jayden McCoo posted 10 points.

Look ahead: The Indians visit Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Mater Dei vs. Alton Marquette

The Knights improved to 3-0 with a 68-37 home win against the Explorers on Saturday.

Drake Wagner and Cole Pepperhorst paced Mater Dei with 18 points apiece and Nick Lampe collected 16 points.

Look ahead: The Knights entertain Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEwub_0jZ90BrD00
Boys basketball was in full swing Saturday night at local gyms in the metro-east. Find out who your favorite team played and how they did. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Class 3A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Simeon (6)...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alestle

Bradley University fells men’s basketball despite strong season

The six game win streak men’s basketball was enjoying was stopped by Bradley University in their game Tuesday night. After a short stalemate at the start, sophomore guard Demarco Minor scored the first basket of the game in the midst of the Bradley defense. However, Bradley quickly responded with a basket of their own in the paint.
PEORIA, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks uniform has been revealed!. The XFL announced Wednesday that they have selected Under Armour as their Official Uniform Partner. “Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms,” the league wrote in a press release. “Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford

A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
HARTFORD, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
5K+
Followers
164
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy