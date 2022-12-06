Belleville East, East St. Louis remain perfect while Mascoutah, Mater Dei post wins

Basketball season is in full swing for metro-east teams.

Here is a quick look at some of the big games in the area from Saturday on the boys circuit.

Belleville East vs. Normal Community

The Lancers remained perfect with a 56-50 win against Normal Community at Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Belleville East, which defeated Collinsville on Friday night, improved to 5-0. Jordan Pickett led the Lancers against Normal with 18 points, while Antwine Wilson and Darien Singleton added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Look ahead: The Lancers host Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

O’Fallon vs. Cardinal Ritter

On Saturday, the Panthers dropped to 3-2 following a 61-54 loss to Cardinal Ritter at Mount Vernon.

Will Brown led O’Fallon with 12 points, while Koby Wilmoth added 11 points and Jaeden Rush scored 10 points.

Look ahead: O’Fallon hosts Alton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

East St. Louis vs. Rockford East

On Saturday, the Flyers defeated Rockford East 65-64 at Rockford Auburn to improve to 5-0.

Look ahead: East St. Louis visits Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Triad vs. Nashville

The Knights fell to 5-1 following a 42-39 loss to Nashville on Saturday at Marion.

McGrady Noyes paced Triad with 13 points and teammate Drew Winslow posted 11 points.

Look ahead: Triad visits Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Mascoutah vs. Effingham

The Indians posted a 45-41 win against Effingham at Marion on Saturday in improving to 5-1.

Quincy Hall Jr. led Mascoutah with 13 points, while Jayden McCoo posted 10 points.

Look ahead: The Indians visit Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Mater Dei vs. Alton Marquette

The Knights improved to 3-0 with a 68-37 home win against the Explorers on Saturday.

Drake Wagner and Cole Pepperhorst paced Mater Dei with 18 points apiece and Nick Lampe collected 16 points.

Look ahead: The Knights entertain Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.