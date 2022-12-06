ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

rockytopinsider.com

Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning

The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scorebook Live

Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games

APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

MARC Radio expands into Florida Space Coast

MARC Media Group announced expansion plans into Florida’s Space Coast, adding WSBH The Beach 98.5 to its group of Florida stations. Operated from Orlando, MARC Media owns six Gainesville stations—WDVH R&B 94.5, WHHZ The Buzz 100.5, WXJZ Classic Hits 100.9, WTMG Magic 101.3, WPLL I Am Country 106.9 and the Shepherd 96.3/ 103.5. Earlier in 2022, MARC Media also acquired KGGR 1040AM/106.9FM in Dallas.
FLORIDA STATE
WMAZ

American crocodile seen on Florida beach in rare sighting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An eight-foot American crocodile was spotted relaxing on the beach in a "rare sighting" on Sunday in Melbourne, Florida. Working staff from the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program photographed the crocodile, which was lounging in front of the Barrier Island Center along Melbourne Beach, the program wrote on its Facebook page.
MELBOURNE, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
Lake City Reporter

Melbourne man killed exiting I-10

A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL

