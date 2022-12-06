Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Related
All-Seminole Athletic Conference Football Teams announced
OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Five Seminole County football teams made the state playoffs this year, thanks to a smorgasbord of talent in all three phases of the game. That depth also produced an ultra-talented 2022 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Team, picked by coaches from the county’s eight public ...
rockytopinsider.com
Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning
The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games
APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
Florida football coach shot 10 times shielding players from barrage of gunfire, lawyer says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young football coach was shot multiple times as he shielded passengers from a barrage of gunfire in a drive-by shooting that left one of his players dead in Jacksonville, his lawyer said. WJXT reports the 21-year-old was taking four players home from tryouts when someone pulled up next to his […]
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
WESH
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mainstreetdailynews.com
MARC Radio expands into Florida Space Coast
MARC Media Group announced expansion plans into Florida’s Space Coast, adding WSBH The Beach 98.5 to its group of Florida stations. Operated from Orlando, MARC Media owns six Gainesville stations—WDVH R&B 94.5, WHHZ The Buzz 100.5, WXJZ Classic Hits 100.9, WTMG Magic 101.3, WPLL I Am Country 106.9 and the Shepherd 96.3/ 103.5. Earlier in 2022, MARC Media also acquired KGGR 1040AM/106.9FM in Dallas.
Confederate flag flies again over downtown Jacksonville to protest removal of monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane once again flew the Confederate flag around downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning. Action News Jax told you when a similar thing happened Nov. 27 before the Jaguars-Ravens game at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to the flag,...
WMAZ
American crocodile seen on Florida beach in rare sighting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An eight-foot American crocodile was spotted relaxing on the beach in a "rare sighting" on Sunday in Melbourne, Florida. Working staff from the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program photographed the crocodile, which was lounging in front of the Barrier Island Center along Melbourne Beach, the program wrote on its Facebook page.
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
Volunteers get a closer look at the shipwreckPhoto bySt. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed the wreck at Daytona Beach. Archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Florida neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport, Florida, is not happy with a black bear that decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
Lake City Reporter
Melbourne man killed exiting I-10
A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
