Member of the Month December’s 4-H member of the month is Ryleigh Holmes. Holmes is a member of the Spring Valley Sparklers, where she holds the office of secretary. She is 11 years old and is a sixth grade student at Central School in Columbus. This will be Holmes’ fifth year in 4-H.. She enjoys showing cattle and swine. Participating in sewing, fiber arts, cooking, crops and garden,…

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO