Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
LGBTQ activists: SCOTUS case would amount to ‘Straights Only’ signs at businesses
As the U.S. Supreme Court’s 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis began, activists were outside of Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Court Building. Andy Thayer, co-founder of the Gay Liberation Network, said the case could lead to violence against LGBTQ community.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group
Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Here's what it'll look like if trans people aren't allowed to use the right bathroom
No woman should be forced to use the men's restroom, and no man should be forced to use the women's.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Tucker Carlson Says Pete Buttigieg 'Lied' About Being Gay In Deranged New Attack
The Fox News host, who has made homophobic comments about the transportation secretary in the past, attacked Buttigieg for not coming out earlier.
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case.
'No Chance' Amy Coney Barrett Will Recuse Herself from LGBT Rights Case
The Supreme Court will decide whether a Colorado anti-discrimination law violated a Christian website developer's constitutional rights.
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Celebrity Chef Throws Out Christian Group. That’s Just What Justice Alito Was Afraid of.
Just two days after the Supreme Court considered the case of a Christian web designer for the right to refuse certain services to same-sex couples, the conservative internet is in a flurry of outrage over a restaurant refusing service to a Christian group that supports anti-LGBTQ causes. Metzger Bar and...
