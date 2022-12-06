ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...

