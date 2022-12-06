Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
$447 Million for Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan Voted On In Maine Senate
Maine Governor Janet Mills unveiled a proposal Tuesday to help Maine residents with the high costs of heating their homes and it will include $450 checks to be sent to an estimated 880,000 Mainers.
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
mainebiz.biz
After decades of erosion, Camp Ellis could get $45M to save homes and beach
Critical funding to stop the severe beach erosion at Camp Ellis in Saco could be on its way. The jetty — which is more than 150 years old — has been a major problem for years, and plans are in the works to remedy the situation. Camp Ellis...
mainebiz.biz
South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer
South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
proclaimerscv.com
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
mainebiz.biz
Innovative 'mass timber' products take center stage in new Bowdoin College buildings
Consigli Construction is managing construction of the Barry Mills Hall and the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The two buildings, which total 50,000 square feet, are being constructed with mass timber, including cross-laminated timber (CLT), as part of the college’s effort to be carbon neutral.
wabi.tv
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State. From making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is; are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices. The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by...
WPFO
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
mainebiz.biz
Mission accomplished: Island health director retiring after two decades
When Maine Seacoast Mission was preparing to send its telemedicine ship out to five islands in early 2021 to conduct its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the mission’s island health services director, Sharon Daley, was paying close attention to the logistics. “We have to have an accurate count for each...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
mainebiz.biz
Portland developer builds novel live-work units
Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
mainepublic.org
A historically diverse group of Maine lawmakers are sworn in for a busy session
The 131st Maine Legislature kicked off its first session on Wednesday, with celebratory gestures toward history and the triumph of Democrats who held their majorities for the third consecutive election. But amid its historic achievement of diversity — including the first Black woman elected as Speaker of the House in...
mainebiz.biz
Portland wealth management firm adds to team
Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based wealth management firm with more than $2.5 billion in funds under management, has hired two new assistant portfolio managers amid a bullish outlook for business in 2023. The new hires, Taylor V. James and David Phelps, come from very different professional backgrounds. James brings a decade...
mainebiz.biz
Squishmallows, Dope Slimes and bobble heads find home at new Maine Mall store
Where else could you find pouched pickles, Squishmallows, and exercise equipment in one place except at the aptly named "Home of the Hottest Trends"?. The Canadian retailer Showcase opened its first trend store in Maine at the Maine Mall in South Portland last week after undergoing extensive renovations as the prior tenants, AimPoint, had a different setup. Some walls were removed, others were added and fixtures with demonstration spaces were built so customers could try the merchandise before buying.
