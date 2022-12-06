ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
proclaimerscv.com

$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Innovative 'mass timber' products take center stage in new Bowdoin College buildings

Consigli Construction is managing construction of the Barry Mills Hall and the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The two buildings, which total 50,000 square feet, are being constructed with mass timber, including cross-laminated timber (CLT), as part of the college’s effort to be carbon neutral.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State. From making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is; are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices. The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Mission accomplished: Island health director retiring after two decades

When Maine Seacoast Mission was preparing to send its telemedicine ship out to five islands in early 2021 to conduct its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the mission’s island health services director, Sharon Daley, was paying close attention to the logistics. “We have to have an accurate count for each...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Portland developer builds novel live-work units

Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Portland wealth management firm adds to team

Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based wealth management firm with more than $2.5 billion in funds under management, has hired two new assistant portfolio managers amid a bullish outlook for business in 2023. The new hires, Taylor V. James and David Phelps, come from very different professional backgrounds. James brings a decade...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Squishmallows, Dope Slimes and bobble heads find home at new Maine Mall store

Where else could you find pouched pickles, Squishmallows, and exercise equipment in one place except at the aptly named "Home of the Hottest Trends"?. The Canadian retailer Showcase opened its first trend store in Maine at the Maine Mall in South Portland last week after undergoing extensive renovations as the prior tenants, AimPoint, had a different setup. Some walls were removed, others were added and fixtures with demonstration spaces were built so customers could try the merchandise before buying.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy