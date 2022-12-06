Read full article on original website
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
Pharmacies see shortage of over-the-counter medication
YORK, Pa. — Some over-the-counter medications are in short supply due to the spike in respiratory illnesses. “We have seen that some parents have reported a bit of difficulty getting those medications," said Dr. Chris Russo with Wellspan Health. FOX43 stopped by three pharmacies in York and found that,...
Harrisburg health center needs nearly $1M to move, expand
The Community Check-Up Center in Hall Manor has offered medical services to tens of thousands of low-income families for nearly 30 years. But the nonprofit hasn’t been able to shake off financial hits from the pandemic even as demand for its services has increased. That’s why the Check-Up Center...
UPMC & Central Penn College develop program that offers students the opportunity to become medical assistants
YORK, Pa. — UPMC, The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, and Central Penn College are working together to help area residents pursue careers as medical assistants. “I think this partnership with UPMC is a great first step to meeting the unprecedented needs and shortages of allied health professionals in Central Pennsylvania," said Michael Fedor, the vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Life skills facility dedicated to long-time employee
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the life skills program in the Hanover Area School District are getting a sneak peek at the newest part of their school day. It's called "Lisa's Kitchen," dedicated to long-time employee Lisa Kitchen, who has worked at the district for 30 years. She...
Self-storage brokerage purchases 43,000-square-foot building to serve as new HQ
A company that specializes in self-storage real estate has a new place to call home. The Investment Real Estate Group of Companies purchased a 43,000-square-foot building on Nov. 8 at 320 N. George St. in York to serve as its new headquarters. The firm moved to the new headquarters last week from 10 Bentzel Mill Road in Manchester Township.
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility
The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School Atmosphere
You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.
Lebanon County high schooler leads effort to collect gifts for elementary students
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A toy drive in Lebanon County is a little different than others this time of year. The Northern Lebanon School District wants to give a gift to every elementary student in the district, and a high schooler is a driving force behind the giveaway. Sophomore...
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Suspended Cumberland County lawyer named himself children’s guardian without permission
A Cumberland County attorney has been suspended for a year after mishandling at least five civil cases, including lying about actions he had taken and adding himself as a guardian of a client’s children without asking her. Corey James Adamson, 42, of Mechanicsburg, also told a woman he filed...
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
The official story is not always the whole story for deaths at Dauphin County Prison
PennLive spent the last six months looking into the deaths of people held at Dauphin County Prison. Most people housed there have been convicted of minor crimes or are awaiting trial and presumed to be innocent. We uncovered information from four cases so far that significantly calls into question the...
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
