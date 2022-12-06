Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoods
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids' Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR Investigates
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in Prison
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
Yankees trade bust could return to AL East
Well, this would be interesting. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith covered agent Scott Boras’ availability with the media Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Among the nuggets uncovered by Nicholson-Smith:. Scott Boras just told @thehazelmae and me that...
Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement
Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pirates to pick No. 1 overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh's draft position was decided in the first MLB Draft lottery, entering the lottery with a 16 percent chance of landing the top pick.
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Red Sox, Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Agree To Monster Deal
Masataka Yoshida is a left fielder and left-handed hitter with contact skills and a knack for getting on base. The Boston Red Sox must also pay a posting fee for the Japanese star.
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Red Sox Select Pirates, Yankees Pitching Prospects In Rule 5 Draft
The Boston Red Sox selected a pair of pitching prospects in the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday. As per tradition — with the exception of 2021 — the Rule 5 draft was held during the Major League Baseball winter meetings. Clubs across the league were able to select prospects that were made available in hopes they could develop on their own respective roster.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Suddenly Losing Their Edge In The NL East
The New York Mets were leading the NL East last season for almost the first six months of the year. They had a lead as large as 10.5 games in June but squandered it away to the Atlanta Braves. But, the Mets are looking to be aggressive in free agency...
Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Reportedly Agrees To Massive Deal With Padres
It appears as though the Xander Bogaerts-era in Boston is over, with the San Diego Padres swooping in to sign the Red Sox’s longtime shortstop to a massive deal. Shortly after the clock struck midnight on the east coast, Jon Heyman of The New York Post dropped the bombshell that Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres — ending his illustrious career with the Red Sox. Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the news.
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign three-time All-Star closer
The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres
Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Camden Chat
Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles will pick 17th overall in 2023 Draft
The inaugural MLB Draft lottery took place on Tuesday night, confirming that the Orioles will have the 17th overall selection in next summer’s amateur draft. They did not move up or down from their pre-lottery placement. This new process was implemented as part of CBA negotiations last year. The idea is to cut down on tanking by removing the certainty of draft position. No longer does the worst record in the league guarantee you the top draft pick.
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
