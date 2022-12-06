Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women's cannabis usage in US states where it is legalized raises calls for screening
Pregnant women living in U.S. states where cannabis is legal must be screened for the drug, for the health of both mother and baby. This is the claim of scientists who in a new national study have found that these individuals are far more likely to use the substance. Published...
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
MedicalXpress
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
NME
MDMA may be available in US hospitals as soon as 2024
MDMA could be made available in US hospitals as soon as 2024, according to new research. It comes after a medical trial found that the drug was an effective treatment for those with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the trials, conducted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public...
Gizmodo
At-Home Ketamine Treatments Could Be a Game-Changer—or a Big Problem
Around 2.8 million Americans suffer from treatment-resistant depression, and though research has shown that IV ketamine can significantly improve their quality of life, these ketamine treatments are expensive, and access to them is limited. Early in the covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency loosened restrictions on remote prescribing for Schedule III medications like ketamine. In response, enterprising healthcare entrepreneurs founded at-home ketamine clinics that ship oral ketamine to clients after one telemedicine appointment. Proponents of at-home ketamine therapy argue that this method makes an effective treatment available to many more people in need, while critics argue that ketamine delivered this way, with inconsistent oversight, is dangerous.
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
CNET
Company Offers a Free Month of Psychedelic Therapy to People Who've Lost Their Jobs
The use of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders is expanding in popularity. Riding that wave, Field Trip, a psychotherapy company, is offering one free month of its ketamine-assisted therapy program this December to those who live in Washington state and are struggling with their mental health. The company cited job losses in the tech industry as one of the main drivers behind the promotion, though anyone who lives in Washington and qualifies is eligible.
Lots of 'breakthroughs', still no cure. Do the new dementia drugs bring us any closer?
We often hear about “dementia breakthroughs” in the news – new genes being discovered, new blood tests being developed, new drugs being tested. However, there remains no effective or accessible cure for dementia. This is of great frustration to people living with dementia, and their carers and loved ones. Two new “breakthrough” drugs have been in the news. While they may not bring much relief to those living with the disease today, we are learning more about dementia, and getting closer to a treatment. A bit about dementia Dementia is an umbrella term to describe a group of conditions characterised by a loss...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Taking Magic Mushrooms for the First Time
Perhaps you’ve heard about the effects of psilocybin, also referred to as magic mushrooms. This psychedelic drug is literally a mushroom that is ingested either fresh or dried. Some may choose to incorporate it into food, while others will brew it into tea. Despite this drug being currently criminalized,...
ajmc.com
Dr Dawn Hershman Discusses Tactics to Increase Drug Adherence in Clinical Trials
Dawn L. Hershman, MD, an oncologist from Columbia University, shared insight into the current challenge of ensuring drug adherence within clinical trials and how this adherence can impact the quality of care for patients in real-world settings. Dawn L Hershman, MD, an American Cancer Society Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
labroots.com
Cannabis Users Experience More Post-Surgery Pain than Non-Users
A recent study provides insights into post-surgery pain management outcomes. The study found that cannabis users experience more post-surgical pain and consequently higher opioid consumption than non-cannabis users. The researchers presented their findings at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. The team analyzed the records of...
endpts.com
WIB22: She reshaped migraine science and led key trials for new drugs, but Sheena Aurora isn’t done
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. For decades — even centuries — migraines were considered a disorder suffered by hysterical women. Even when the father of modern-day migraine research pioneered a...
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Off-Label Use of Mental Health Medications
Most medications are formulated to treat a particular condition or set of symptoms. They go through multiple trials and human studies before being approved by the Food and Drugs Association (FDA) for public use. However, it's common practice for some medications to be prescribed off-label, especially when it comes to...
