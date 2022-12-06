Read full article on original website
Locals in Yuma can now access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
YUMA - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has partnered with Yuma County to expand access to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Yuma County residents. Effective December 3, 2022, DES has opened its program to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Operation VET-MAS takes place at Veteran’s home
A gift-giving event, Operation VET-MAS, occurred on Saturday. The post Operation VET-MAS takes place at Veteran’s home appeared first on KYMA.
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma
It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Health Director warns the tridemic is here
A warning from Yuma County’s Director of Public Health: the “tridemic” is here in a big way. Diana Gomez tells KAWC cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are on the rise in Yuma earlier than is traditional. The county has more than 700 confirmed flu cases, which...
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
YUHSD is supporting Military students with L.I.N.K.S. program for teachers
YUMA - Marine Corps Family Team Building provided a L.I.N.K.S. for Teachers class for school teachers of military-connected students at James B. Rolle Elementary School on December 5, 2022. L.I.N.K.S. is a training program that provides participants with a foundational knowledge of the United States Marine Corps. The acronym stands...
Sunny & clear for now before a winter storm system arrives in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the next few days, we can expect clear and calm conditions with temperatures trending slightly cooler than normal for our afternoons. Be aware of colder temperatures for our overnight hours as temperatures will drop down into the low and upper 40s or even colder where freezing potential is possible.
Public land in Maricopa and Yuma Counties will be segregated for future solar energy projects
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Arizona State Office announced that more than 4,400 acres of public land in Maricopa and Yuma Counties will be segregated for two years. The post Public land in Maricopa and Yuma Counties will be segregated for future solar energy projects appeared first on KYMA.
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event
The Humane Society's ten days of giving begins on December 14. The post Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event appeared first on KYMA.
Demand Outpaces Supply for Some Key Categories; Duda Farm Fresh Foods' Nichole Towell Comments
UNITED STATES - With the Yuma, Arizona, harvest underway for the vegetable category, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has its eyes on both coasts to ensure demands are met for the holiday season. “While celery supplies are tightening industry-wide as cooler weather and quality issues arise on the West Coast, East...
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September. An argument at a...
AWC announcing tickets on sale for the inaugural TEDxAWC event
YUMA – Tickets for the inaugural TEDxAWC event will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 12. The conference will feature nine finalists selected to speak on the theme “Shift the Drift”: Introducing new perspectives to regularly practiced procedures in different disciplines may not be an easy task. AWC want to initiate conversations on how to reflect and bring awareness of analyzing what the drift is, determining the need for new ideas worth spreading in the community, and assessing the effectiveness of implementing new changes.
