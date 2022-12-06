OneMeta AI Provides Translation Services for the "Summit of the Americas, Telecommunications and Development - CERTAL - OEA" Available in 4 Languages to On-Site Participants

Read full article on original website
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
2015 document shows scope of parties involved in SARS-CoV ‘gain of function’ research
“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of COVID-19 shares more than 70% genetic similarity with SARS-CoV-1 that was at the origin of 2003 SARS. Infection-associated symptoms are very similar between SARS and COVID-19 diseases and are the same as community-acquired pneumonia symptoms.” Pubmed.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
ZDNet
AI art generator DreamUp illustrates the collision between artistic consent and AI datasets
Behind AI art is data -- countless images used to train an AI art generator. When a user types in a prompt, the generator takes apart those pre-existing images to produce a new combination of colors and shapes, a debatably new piece of art. Featured. AI art generators draw information...
makeuseof.com
How the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFT Can Help You Protect Your Artwork
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology continue to combine art, technology, and entrepreneurship in innovative ways. With Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFTs, you can relinquish your right to be credited as the original creator and maintain the freedom to spread your artwork through different mediums and the opportunity to profit from your creations.
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
Skeptics Address Privacy and Security Concerns With Viral Artificial Intelligence Self-Portrait Generator
Social media timelines are flooded with a new wave of self-portraits that users are generating with artificial intelligence (AI). Prisma Labs’ Lensa AI, an all-in-one editing app, is responsible for bringing these magic avatars to life, after users fulfill the requirement of uploading 10 to 20 photos of themselves to power up the artwork.
informedinfrastructure.com
Overseas Buildings Operations’ New U.S. Consulate General Projects Receive 2022 American Architecture Awards®
Rendering of the U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo courtesy of OBO, by Richärd|Kennedy Architects. Learn more about the project here. The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) new consulate general projects in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum’s prestigious 2022 American Architecture Awards for innovative design leadership and pioneering architectural vision. The design for U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo received special recognition as an award recipient in the civic/government building category. U.S. Consulate General Rio de Janeiro’s design was awarded an honorable mention.
MedicalXpress
Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19
Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
labroots.com
Haiku Poetry Created by Artificial Intelligence
In a recent study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a team of researchers from Japan compare human-made and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated haiku poetry in order to examine the similarities between the two styles. This study holds the potential to better understand how AI can mimic humans in a variety of ways as the technology continues to progress.
A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an innovative tool that can be trained to make predictions and solve problems quickly and with accuracy. However, the reasoning behind the output, or information sent out after the AI software receives input from datasets, is not yet clearly understood. Researchers have been trying to comprehend...
techaiapp.com
Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News
Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...
