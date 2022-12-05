ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
wosu.org

Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County

Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
themetropreneur.com

Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – December 2022

Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
WDTN

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
columbusunderground.com

COTA: Weekend Service Cuts Coming in 2023

It’s been a year of service cuts for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, and this week the agency is announcing another round of cuts to start out 2023. COTA makes changes to its routes and service schedules three times a year – in January, May and September – and 2022 has seen service reductions each time.
cwcolumbus.com

Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
unioncountydailydigital.com

Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away

MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
