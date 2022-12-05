Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
wosu.org
Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County
Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses
Columbus City Council voted to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for 12 businesses in the city, leaving the final decision to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – December 2022
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
wosu.org
After hours food truck operations in Columbus discussed during public hearing
Discussions that could ultimately alter the character of Columbus’ late-night food truck scene continue Tuesday afternoon during a public hearing at Columbus City Hall. One food truck operator says cutting hours of operation isn’t the answer to public intoxication, crime, congestion or noise when the bars let out.
columbusunderground.com
COTA: Weekend Service Cuts Coming in 2023
It’s been a year of service cuts for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, and this week the agency is announcing another round of cuts to start out 2023. COTA makes changes to its routes and service schedules three times a year – in January, May and September – and 2022 has seen service reductions each time.
cwcolumbus.com
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
Family of man in fatal Short North beating is thankful bar will likely lose liquor license
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family whose loved one died after being sucker punched in the Short North earlier this year is praising city council's decision to not renew a bar's liquor license. Gregory Coleman Jr. was punched and attacked by two men on Sept. 5 outside of Julep,...
