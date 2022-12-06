ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala

Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

The Absolute Best New Orleans Po'Boys According To Locals

Po'Boys and New Orleans go hand in hand. Like everything in the Crescent City, it is unique to the culture of Louisiana. After all, up until the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 when the United States purchased the territory, most households spoke French even after the purchase (via Slate). Americans settled in the Garden District to the west of the central area known as the French Quarter. However, even as English started to become more common, the marks of the previous culture permeated in the architecture, the culture, the names of the people, and most of all the types of food that make the Southern city extremely unique in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

School of Rock Northshore is Ready to Rock N’ Roll

MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Mandeville. The event will take place at 1872 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, La 70471 from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event festivities will include performances by the Baton Rouge and Metairie/New Orleans school house bands, tours of the school, tuition incentives and food and drinks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Lauren Daigle, Dragon Smoke, Chickie Wah Wah reopens: music for Dec. 8-14, 2022

This week’s highlights include a pair of Christmas-themed concerts at the Saenger Theatre by a Louisiana-born contemporary Christian pop singer and the reopening of a beloved New Orleans music venue. LAUREN DAIGLE. 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Saenger Theatre. Most artists don’t make a Christmas album until they’ve already released several...
OREGON STATE
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

