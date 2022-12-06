Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
whereyat.com
Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala
Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
The Absolute Best New Orleans Po'Boys According To Locals
Po'Boys and New Orleans go hand in hand. Like everything in the Crescent City, it is unique to the culture of Louisiana. After all, up until the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 when the United States purchased the territory, most households spoke French even after the purchase (via Slate). Americans settled in the Garden District to the west of the central area known as the French Quarter. However, even as English started to become more common, the marks of the previous culture permeated in the architecture, the culture, the names of the people, and most of all the types of food that make the Southern city extremely unique in the US.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NOLA.com
LCMC makes its case for $150 million acquisition of three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals
LCMC's plan to acquire three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals for $150 million got a public airing in Baton Rouge on Thursday in one of the final regulatory steps required before the sale can proceed. At a well-attended public hearing in Baton Rouge, hospital and university officials made their case for the...
Funeral Saturday for murdered Covington woman Ruth Prats
Partitioners and members of the Covington community gather together to honor the memory of the late Ruth Prats.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
NOLA.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
myneworleans.com
School of Rock Northshore is Ready to Rock N’ Roll
MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Mandeville. The event will take place at 1872 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, La 70471 from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event festivities will include performances by the Baton Rouge and Metairie/New Orleans school house bands, tours of the school, tuition incentives and food and drinks.
Louisiana City In The Top 10 Of Porch Pirates In The Nation
Stolen packages have increased in frequency in the NOLA area year over year. Safewise partnered with Vivint Smart Home to research porch pirate trends all around the nation. They found out that 260 million packages were swiped off of Americans' porches in 2022. That's up by 50 million packages according to the 2021 figures.
NOLA.com
Lauren Daigle, Dragon Smoke, Chickie Wah Wah reopens: music for Dec. 8-14, 2022
This week’s highlights include a pair of Christmas-themed concerts at the Saenger Theatre by a Louisiana-born contemporary Christian pop singer and the reopening of a beloved New Orleans music venue. LAUREN DAIGLE. 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Saenger Theatre. Most artists don’t make a Christmas album until they’ve already released several...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
