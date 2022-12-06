Read full article on original website
First Residents Move into Framework, a UC San Diego Community Downtown
When two UC San Diego Blue Line trolley stations opened on our campus just over a year ago, it marked a significant change in the way the community connected with the campus, and also how the campus could build connections throughout the region. The trolley not only established a direct,...
Three Entrepreneurial UC San Diego Faculty Members To Join National Academy of Inventors
UC San Diego’s ranks now include 18 fellows of the National Academy of Inventors. Three professors have been named 2022 NAI fellows, the highest professional distinction awarded to academic inventors. The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on the quality of life, economic development, and the welfare of society.
Scientists at UC San Diego Receive $10M Department of Energy Grant to Promote Battery Recycling
A team including scientists at the University of California San Diego has been chosen to lead a $10M project to promote battery recycling and reuse. It’s part of a $74M award from the United States Department of Energy program on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for ten programs that are at the forefront of battery recycling technology for electric vehicles.
