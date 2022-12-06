ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dems Scramble to Find Their Foil for GOP’s Big Biden Probes

When Republicans take control of the U.S. House a month from now, they’ve promised to kick off investigations into everything from Hunter Biden’s laptop and the FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago to many planks of the Biden administration’s so-called “woke ideology.”It’s deja vu all over again for many House Democrats. From 2011 to 2016, they were in the minority, defending a different Democratic president—and then a Democratic presidential nominee—from a veritable kitchen sink of GOP probes, from Benghazi to the Fast and Furious operation tracking guns to Mexican cartels.With Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) aiming to...
