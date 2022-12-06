217 Today: As Champaign prepares to open new homeless shelter, officials ask what else can be done

Read full article on original website
Homeless advocate shares how to better help homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL: The death of one homeless community member due to overdosing is prompting homeless advocates to emphasize how to better help this community in Champaign. Warren Charter, the President and Founder of the Street Outreach Movement, told WAND News, there are better ways to help the homeless community. The Street Outreach Movement focuses on advocating for the homeless community in Champaign by gearing their resources to better assist those who need them most.
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Iranian American U of I grad student organizes demonstration to support overseas protests
Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons joined U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and other health experts in Chicago Thursday to talk about youth mental health. Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is celebrating Thursday’s congressional passage of landmark legislation that enshrines gay marriage into federal law. Rates of suicidal ideation...
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
25newsnow.com
5 adults, 13 children displaced after fire, smoke and water damage leaves duplex units unlivable
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 2 families have been displaced after fire, smoke and water damage to both sides of a duplex in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of West Monroe Street at around 1:03 p.m. for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on...
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for aggravated battery inside liquor store
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding an aggravated battery. We're told at 7:45 p.m. on September 17, two males battered a male inside One Stop Food and Liquor located at 701 North Neil Street in Champaign. Officials say they have identified one...
dayton247now.com
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 65 years for murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
WCIA
Mom and Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop
Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
25newsnow.com
Saybrook woman arrested after alleged theft from employer
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Saybrook woman was arrested for allegedly stealing around $14,000 from Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy while she was an employee there. LeRoy Police say Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is in the McLean County Jail pending a bond hearing.
