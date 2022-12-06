Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA
A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard. The driver died at the...
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
spectrumnews1.com
1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Los Angeles
Griffith Park Pony Rides and City of LA at Odds Over Death of Four Ponies
The owner of Griffith Park's longtime pony rides attraction defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a “lack of transparency” into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract. The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and...
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Baby’s body found in Los Angeles River, father arrested
A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River.
iheart.com
A Father Has Been Arrested After A Horrifying Discovery In Los Angeles!
A father has been arrested after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. A missing person report was filed for the child prior to the heartbreaking discovery. Watch the video above for more details on the case.
NBC Los Angeles
Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned
The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Pull Off Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Granada Hills
A police pursuit of a red pickup truck began after authorities ran the license plate and it did not match the vehicle. The driver led police units on a lengthy pursuit on the street and freeways throughout the Los Angeles area. The driver did not drive at very high speeds...
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
Body Discovered Behind Elementary School
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
18-Year-Old Jayda Jean Feeney Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road just before 9:40 p.m. According to the officials, a car had crashed into concrete barricades. The car was found on the edge of the barricades, over a trench in a construction zone.
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
NBC Los Angeles
Lockdown Lifted at West LA's University High School After Police Investigation
University High School in West Los Angeles was locked down Wednesday morning for a police investigation. Los Angeles police received unconfirmed reports that there was a man with a rifle on the campus in the 11800 block of Texas Avenue. One person was detained for questioning, according to City News Service.
Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play.
