Ventura County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA

A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard. The driver died at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned

The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Pull Off Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Granada Hills

A police pursuit of a red pickup truck began after authorities ran the license plate and it did not match the vehicle. The driver led police units on a lengthy pursuit on the street and freeways throughout the Los Angeles area. The driver did not drive at very high speeds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered Behind Elementary School

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

