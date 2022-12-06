ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

intheknow.com

Bride and groom tell guests they are ‘obligated to pay’ for wedding dinner

A wedding guest shared a couple of the bride and groom’s wedding requirements — and TikTok lost it. Content creator @kellikeylimepie posted a peek at a wedding invitation she received. While she was careful not to reveal too many identifying details, she did share two rules that seemed to bug her. The bride and groom clearly expected their guests to pay to play at their wedding.
People

Wedding Planner Designs Her Own Glamorous Yet Sustainable Big Day — See Her Photos and Top Tips

From using her husband's handmade centerpieces to transforming the beach into a dance floor, event planner and designer Kristen Gosselin had sustainability in mind when she said “I do” When it was time for award-winning event planner and designer Kristen Gosselin to plan her own wedding, she knew she wanted it to be glamorous, but also sustainable. Gosselin, 31, tied the knot with Rob Preli, a 36-year-old marriage and family therapist, at Morada Bay in Islamorada, Florida, on March 18 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos....
ISLAMORADA, FL
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
simplestepsforlivinglife.com

Our 25th Wedding Anniversary Trip To The Texas Renaissance Festival

You read that title correct. We didn’t go to Hawaii or the US Virgin Islands or any other myriad of lush tropical locations for our 25th anniversary. And no we aren’t crazy. Ok, maybe I take meds for that… but really I’m sure my man would have taken me anywhere around the world for our 25th anniversary but let me tell you why we picked the TexRenFest…
MISSION, TX
wanderingweddings.com

Our Ultimate Guide to Planning a Glamping Wedding

If you’re looking to plan an elopement, especially an adventure elopement, then we know you’re all looking for the most unique way to adventure together possible. Have you thought about planning a glamping wedding? In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know when planning a glamping elopement adventure.
CALIFORNIA STATE

