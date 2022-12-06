Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Collection or ‘junkyard’?: Neighbors fume over property packed with old cars
(WSVN) - From the air, this Southwest Dade neighborhood looks pretty typical. That is, until you take a closer look at the backyard of this home where instead of a pool, there is a parking lot. Gus: “It’s a junkyard in the middle of a residential– nice residential neighborhood.”...
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami
Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
Building Design & Construction
Miami-Dade County will allow accessory dwelling units
Commissioners in Miami-Dade County, Fla., recently voted to allow many single-family homeowners to rent out accessory dwelling units on their property. Many homeowners will be allowed to rent out garages, separate quarters, or detached backyard apartments if they meet certain standards including for lot size and parking. According to the ordinance passed by the commissioners, the county is among the most rent-burdened metro areas in the country.
margatetalk.com
Residents Thrown Out of Margate Commission Meeting as Tempers Flare
Multiple residents were thrown out of a recent Margate City Commission meeting for shouting from the audience on a night when commissioners repeatedly lobbed accusations at one another from the dais. The ugly scenes played out both before and after the commission voted to make Commissioner Anthony Caggiano the city’s...
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
Staff report aims to clear the air on CRA and city eminent domain actions; Perkins has doubts
Pompano Beach – Mayor Rex Hardin, chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), has shared results of a review of the state’s eminent domain laws, which give governments the power to forcibly purchase land from private owners. Hardin requested the search at the Sept. 20 CRA meeting. The...
In its quest for government funding, Lighthouse Point hires lobbyist
Lighthouse Point – The law firm of Becker and Poliakoff was hired last week to represent the city at all governmental levels in the hope that future budget line items for grants will no longer be zero dollars. Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk initiated the move to “improve our chances...
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach
The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana.
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
Political whiplash: New Fort Lauderdale commission gets off to rocky start
There’s a new bull in the china shop. John Herbst, the city auditor fired by three of his commission bosses in a late-night meeting earlier this year, ran for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 commission seat in November and won by a landslide. He now shares a seat on the dais with Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman, both of whom voted to fire him in February. His first day on the ...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
Kimbop to Expand to Second Location in Pompano Beach
At Kimbop guests "Eat like Kings and Queens"
WSVN-TV
Enjoy the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade fron AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale or Shooters Waterfront for best views
Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand, and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part, is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
WSVN-TV
1 woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Turnpike in Mirarmar; northbound lanes blocked
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash happened on the Turnpike. Miramar Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the Turnpike near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene to transport the...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
shelterforce.org
How Organizers Won a Tenants Bill of Rights in Miami-Dade County
High and rising rents were already problems in Miami-Dade County before the pandemic began in early 2020. Residents who live in the Florida county have suffered from a severe affordable housing crisis, and a large percentage of renter households there—about 65 percent—are cost burdened, meaning they pay over 30 percent of their income on rent.
WSVN-TV
Two workers fall from crane near southbound lanes of I-95; southbound traffic on highway shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene near the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. The two workers fell about...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure
Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 1