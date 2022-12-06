ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami

Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
MIAMI, FL
Building Design & Construction

Miami-Dade County will allow accessory dwelling units

Commissioners in Miami-Dade County, Fla., recently voted to allow many single-family homeowners to rent out accessory dwelling units on their property. Many homeowners will be allowed to rent out garages, separate quarters, or detached backyard apartments if they meet certain standards including for lot size and parking. According to the ordinance passed by the commissioners, the county is among the most rent-burdened metro areas in the country.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Residents Thrown Out of Margate Commission Meeting as Tempers Flare

Multiple residents were thrown out of a recent Margate City Commission meeting for shouting from the audience on a night when commissioners repeatedly lobbed accusations at one another from the dais. The ugly scenes played out both before and after the commission voted to make Commissioner Anthony Caggiano the city’s...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Political whiplash: New Fort Lauderdale commission gets off to rocky start

There’s a new bull in the china shop. John Herbst, the city auditor fired by three of his commission bosses in a late-night meeting earlier this year, ran for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 commission seat in November and won by a landslide. He now shares a seat on the dais with Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman, both of whom voted to fire him in February. His first day on the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division

Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Enjoy the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade fron AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale or Shooters Waterfront for best views

Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand, and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part, is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
MIAMI, FL
shelterforce.org

How Organizers Won a Tenants Bill of Rights in Miami-Dade County

High and rising rents were already problems in Miami-Dade County before the pandemic began in early 2020. Residents who live in the Florida county have suffered from a severe affordable housing crisis, and a large percentage of renter households there—about 65 percent—are cost burdened, meaning they pay over 30 percent of their income on rent.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure

Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
