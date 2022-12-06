Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
missouri.edu
National Academy of Inventors names MU’s Randall Prather to 2022 Fellows Program
Prather is one of only 169 academic inventors to receive the prestigious honor this year. Today, the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) named Randall Prather to its 2022 Fellows Program. Prather, a Curators’ Distinguished Professor in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, joins the ranks of an elite group of academic inventors recognized for their research and intellectual property contributions.
missouri.edu
Extension and Engagement leader Marshall Stewart departs for new opportunity; Higgins named interim
University of Missouri President Mun Choi has announced that Marshall Stewart, chief engagement officer for the UM System and vice chancellor for extension and engagement for MU, is leaving the university to pursue another opportunity as Kansas State University's senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 20.
missouri.edu
MU condemns racist social media post, places matter under review
University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student. The information was referred to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. “This language is reprehensible, and we condemn any language and actions that are racist, discriminatory and hateful to our community,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri.
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
missouri.edu
Tourism is on the go again in CAFNR
New faculty members are ramping up research efforts in the revived program. Shuangyu Xu, an assistant professor in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, is helping reboot the college’s tourism program. Xu, along with her undergraduate and graduate students, is currently conducting a study...
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
abc17news.com
MU condemns racist social media post made by student
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
Missouri University says no weed on campus ahead of recreational cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – Recreational use of marijuana will be legal for those 21 and older in Missouri on Thursday, but the University of Missouri announced it would continue to enforce federal laws prohibiting its use or possession. Slightly more than 53% of voters on Nov. 8 approved an...
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
MBS, one of Columbia’s biggest employers, lays off workers
One of Boone County's largest employers has laid off workers but isn't saying how many people have lost their jobs. The post MBS, one of Columbia’s biggest employers, lays off workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
lakeexpo.com
To The Editor: Legalizing Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark Is About The Mayor's Agenda, Not The Constitution
As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s governor signs extradition paperwork involving Columbia cold case suspect
Extradition papers have been signed in a high-profile Columbia cold case that dates to 1984. Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor has signed the papers involving 59-year-old James Wilson, a former Columbia resident. The Rock Bridge graduate is charged with the horrific 1984 kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a woman who was abducted while walking to work. Court documents describe the victim as a complete stranger to Wilson.
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together
Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
City drops requirement on logo trash bags, effective immediately; implementing possible automated system could take six months, councilman says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents longer need to use the city-issued trash bags. The Columbia City Council voted unanimously at its meeting on Monday to eliminate the required use of official city-provided trash bags for residential curbside collections, as well as the provision that the City provide trash bags. Effective immediately, Columbia Solid Waste residential curbside customers are permitted to The post City drops requirement on logo trash bags, effective immediately; implementing possible automated system could take six months, councilman says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
