247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8. “The first half wasn’t my best,” Clark said. “And I don’t think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots.”
AMES, IA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to boneheaded Rams penalty

Until their final two drives, offense was hard to come by for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. A boneheaded penalty by the Rams made things even more difficult and came back to bite them in a big way. The play occurred in the third quarter with Read more... The post NFL world reacts to boneheaded Rams penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win

It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
AMES, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
