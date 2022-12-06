ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Judge Dismisses Metallica's Lawsuit Against Lloyd's of London

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzcJB_0jZ8kcK200
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A judge has granted a motion by certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London to dismiss Metallica's lawsuit alleging the defendants wrongfully refused to compensate the band for financial losses suffered when the group was forced to postpone six shows in South America in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie found Wednesday there were no triable issues in the heavy metal band's claims for  breach of contract, tortious breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and declaratory relief.

"The adjuster handling plaintiff's claim found that the communicable disease exclusion precluded recovery for the shows' cancellations and that neither of the exceptions applied," Fujie wrote. "Based on the foregoing evidence, the court finds that (Lloyd's)  has met its burden to show that the proliferation of the COVID-19 caused the cancellations and that it falls under the communicable disease exclusion."

According to the suit brought in June 2021, Metallica began an eight- show tour with two shows in San Francisco in September 2019, and six more shows were set to take place in South America beginning in April 2020 in Santiago, Chile. But by that time, nearly 100% of the world's destinations had COVID-19- related travel restrictions, and Metallica had to postpone those last six shows, according to the suit.

Before the tour, Metallica bought a standard "cancellation, abandonment and non-appearance insurance" policy in case any portion of the tour was canceled or postponed and the band "timely turned to (Lloyd's) for the promised and reasonably expected coverage for their losses," the suit stated.

However, citing the policy's communicable disease exclusion, Lloyd's "denied any coverage obligation whatsoever based on an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of the policy," according to the band's court papers.

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate

A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan - live: Conflicting reports if ‘royal family was asked to comment’ for Netflix documentary

Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company. The Duke...
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy