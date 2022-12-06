Olivia Wilde is moving on after her passionate 19-month relationship with Harry Styles, but she’s reportedly not happy about it. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly for its latest issue, published on Friday, December 9. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” the pal added, referring to Olivia’s recent girls’ trip. The outlet also reported that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, is “leaning on friends” and explained that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” just yet.

24 MINUTES AGO