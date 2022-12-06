Read full article on original website
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
Ancient Roman Odeon Discovered by Archaeologists at Remote Site in Crete
An ancient Roman odeon was discovered by archaeologists at a remote archaeological site in the island of Crete, Greece. The odeon was likely used by Romans and their guests for various events like city council meetings, lectures, and musical contests, as well as theatrical performances. The archaeological team found the rare Roman structure in the ruins of the town of Lissos, situated in Southwest Crete.
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Oldest DNA ever sampled paints a lush portrait of a lost Arctic world
More than 2 million years ago, Greenland was really green. Beth Zaiken/bethzaiken.comA long time ago when it was warmer up north, one corner of Greenland was actually green and teeming with life.
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
Mystery Surrounds Ancient Nile Crocodile That’s Rumored To Have Eaten Over 300 People
A crocodile known as Gustave captured social media’s attention—not for the first time—after rumors reignited that it’s eaten 300+ people. More on the strange mystery below. The Daily Mail reports that the large Nile crocodile measures a massive 20 feet in length. It also, supposedly, weighs...
This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish
This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
‘New to science’: At least 2 minerals discovered in meteorite that crashed in Somalia
The minerals have never been seen on Earth. The meteorite itself came from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
