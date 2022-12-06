ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica

Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Ancient Roman Odeon Discovered by Archaeologists at Remote Site in Crete

An ancient Roman odeon was discovered by archaeologists at a remote archaeological site in the island of Crete, Greece. The odeon was likely used by Romans and their guests for various events like city council meetings, lectures, and musical contests, as well as theatrical performances. The archaeological team found the rare Roman structure in the ruins of the town of Lissos, situated in Southwest Crete.
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!

Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley

When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish

This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
