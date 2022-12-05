ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthinc.com

Whitley Penn, Elliott Davis Call Off Merger

Whitley Penn and Elliott Davis have called off the wedding. The planned merger between the Fort Worth and South Carolina accounting firms was planned to close Nov. 1. However, leaders from both firms concluded they were a cultural mismatch, according to a story in Inside Public Accounting. “We just decided...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthinc.com

Techstars Demo Day Brings Innovation to the Historic Stockyards

An event came to the Stockyards this week that has never been seen before in the historic district. That’s difficult for the mind to grasp, considering the Stockyards have seen just about everything in a lifespan of more than a hundred years. However, the Techstars Demo Day on Tuesday...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthinc.com

Samsung Leases More Than 670,000-Square-Foot Fort Worth Logistics Hub

VanTrust announced this week that it had a new tenant for its 670,941-square-foot Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1 in south Fort Worth’s bustling industrial submarket. Samsung, the South Korean multinational electronics giant. “We’re proud that Samsung is our first customer at our state-of-the-art Fort Worth Logistics Hub,” said...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthinc.com

Texas Capital Bancshares Establishes New Charitable Foundation

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, on Wednesday announced the creation of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, a newly created nonprofit entity that will expand and elevate the Bank’s philanthropic giving. “Texas Capital Bank takes a holistic approach to serving our communities...
TEXAS STATE

